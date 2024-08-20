Bulgaria: Boyko Borissov Calls for Resignation of Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov (UPDATED)

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called for the resignation of Acting Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov. He criticized Stoyanov's recent actions, describing them as unacceptable, particularly referring to an example where Stoyanov was seen raising his fist in front of the presidency while police officers were cheering for him. Borissov emphasized his earlier support for Stoyanov, stating that he had recommended him for the role based on his experience with the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP). However, Borissov now insists that Stoyanov must be removed from his position.

Borissov also expressed frustration with Acting Prime Minister nominee Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva, accusing her of acting rashly in her meeting with President Rumen Radev. He suggested that she should have proposed a different candidate for the role. According to Borissov, the state should not be held hostage by the actions of the interior minister, and he urged President Radev to resolve the issue by appointing a more acceptable figure to facilitate quicker elections.

"I call on President Radev to find a formula with Glavchev and to remove Kalin Stoyanov. To choose an acceptable figure so that we can go to the elections as quickly as possible," demanded the leader of GERB.

Borissov asserted that GERB does not believe there has been a constitutional violation following President Radev's refusal to sign the decree on the proposed careatker cabinet. He also commented on the current political climate, stating that he would not participate in discussions involving the WCC-DB's invitation for filling the so-called "home book" with other candidates for caretaker prime minister and criticized the ongoing administrative inefficiencies. Borissov mentioned the lack of progress on crucial projects, such as the water pipeline from the Danube, and emphasized that GERB prioritizes the state's needs over political maneuvering.

Earlier today, Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), issued a public appeal to GERB leader Boyko Borissov, urging him to withdraw his support for Kalin Stoyanov. "Boyko, stop hiding. Your support for Kalin Stoyanov is not just about Peevski; it also concerns you," Petkov wrote on Facebook.

Update: Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," expressed satisfaction with GERB leader Boyko Borissov's call for Kalin Stoyanov's removal as Minister of Internal Affairs. Vassilev welcomed Borissov's stance, criticizing Stoyanov's behavior as "absolutely unacceptable" and questioning the appropriateness of organizing political protests during working hours.

Vassilev emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in filling government positions, stressing that all appointments, including for the ombudsman and head of the Audit Chamber, should follow rigorous competition and scrutiny. He noted that at least three positions currently have expired mandates and called for deputies to end their vacation and reconvene the parliament to address these vacancies.

He also discussed a recent conversation with a constitutional expert, highlighting that if Mr. Glavchev were to become foreign minister, his previous role as "head of the Audit Chamber" would disqualify him from serving as acting prime minister again. Vassilev indicated that such constitutional matters should be clarified by legal experts.