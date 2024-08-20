Businessman Killed in Istanbul Shooting; Suspects Flee to Bulgaria

Crime | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Businessman Killed in Istanbul Shooting; Suspects Flee to Bulgaria Bulgarian-Turkish border

On August 19, an Arab-Israeli businessman named Abdulkadir Anas was killed in Istanbul by unidentified attackers who have since fled to Bulgaria, BNT reports. The Istanbul police have initiated a large-scale investigation into the shooting, which also injured two other men.

Turkish media reports indicate that the suspects, three individuals, crossed the Bulgarian border within two and a half hours of the shooting. The authorities believe the attack was motivated by a financial dispute.

The crime is considered professional in nature, with a silenced gun used during the attack. This weapon was left at the scene, adding to the complexity of the investigation.

The criminal act has been characterized as professional, with a silenced weapon left at the scene, writes BNR. The Turkish press has speculated about possible Israeli involvement due to the nationalities of the victims. However, the father of the deceased has denied any political connections, stating, "We have nothing to do with politics; we are Israeli Arabs of Palestinian origin."

Turkey has long been a refuge for Hamas operatives, and in December, the head of Israel's Shin Bet security agency indicated that the organization was prepared to target Hamas wherever it might be, including in Turkey.

