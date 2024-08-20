Hungary Faces EU Scrutiny for Easing Work Visas for Russians and Belarusians

World » EU | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Hungary Faces EU Scrutiny for Easing Work Visas for Russians and Belarusians

Hungary has yet to provide the European Commission with an explanation regarding its recent decision to ease the issuance of work visas for Russian and Belarusian citizens, according to "Politico." The Commission indicated that it will review Budapest's actions in light of EU regulations once a response is received.

The European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, expressed concerns over the Hungarian move, noting that the relaxation of visa checks could compromise the security of other countries within the Schengen area. Johansson emphasized the need for increased vigilance rather than a reduction in security measures.

On August 9th, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk cautioned that Hungary's potential expulsion from the Schengen area could lead to its exit from the European Union, urging careful consideration before excluding any EU member state. Tusk's warning came as 67 European Parliament members called for the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to enforce stricter measures against Hungary for its unilateral decision to ease visa requirements for Russian and Belarusian citizens. He noted that Hungary is not alone in issuing such visas and suggested that European law might have been breached, but emphasized that other EU countries also issue visas to nationals of these countries.

Last month, it was confirmed that Hungary's new National Card, effective from July, will allow Russian and Belarusian "guest workers" to enter the country without the usual security screenings, raising significant national security concerns. The policy, introduced after the controversial closure of the Russian-controlled International Investment Bank (IIB), permits workers from eight countries to enter Hungary without restrictions or job requirements, and simplifies the application process by eliminating the need to prove job demand and allowing for family reunification. While intended to support projects like the Paks II nuclear plant, the card’s broad, unregulated entry mechanism could create security loopholes and facilitate movement within the Schengen zone, posing risks similar to those associated with the IIB. Security expert Rácz András has expressed concerns that this policy could undermine oversight and pose a notable threat to both Hungary and the broader Schengen area.

Tags: Hungary, visas, Belarusian, Russian

