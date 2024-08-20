New Wildfire in Slavyanka: 200 Acres Affected, Helicopters Deployed (UPDATED)

August 20, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: New Wildfire in Slavyanka: 200 Acres Affected, Helicopters Deployed (UPDATED)

A new fire erupted late last night in Slavyanka Mountain, specifically below Tsarev Peak, according to the Southwest State Enterprise (YZDP). The likely cause of the blaze is a lightning strike, as reported by BTA.

The fire is located within the State Land Fund and has currently affected an area of 180-200 acres. Dry grasses are the primary fuel for the flames. To combat the blaze, personnel from the State Forestry in Katuntsi and the fire service have been deployed.

Meanwhile, the previous fire in Slavyanka Mountain, which occurred earlier this month, is now under control. That fire had spread across a vast, difficult-to-reach region near the Greek border and required helicopter assistance to extinguish.

Update: In just a few hours this morning, a fire that erupted in the Slavyanka Mountain range was brought under control. Firefighting teams, along with personnel from the forest management departments of Gotse Delchev and Sandanski, successfully prevented the blaze from spreading into state forest areas.

Approximately 20 forestry and fire service workers were deployed to tackle the blaze, according to Plamen Poyukov, director of forestry in Katuntsi. By midday, the Southwest State Enterprise reported that the fire had been extinguished, with rainfall contributing significantly to the swift control of the situation.

In the past week alone, over 30 fires have been reported in forested and adjacent agricultural areas within Blagoevgrad district.

 

