New Wildfire in Slavyanka: 200 Acres Affected, Helicopters Deployed (UPDATED)

Fire Destroys 37 Cars in Pernik
In the "Tsarkva" district of Pernik, a fire destroyed 37 vehicles, including 28 unregistered ones, in a parking lot
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
A new fire erupted late last night in Slavyanka Mountain, specifically below Tsarev Peak, according to the Southwest State Enterprise (YZDP). The likely cause of the blaze is a lightning strike, as reported by BTA.
The fire is located within the State Land Fund and has currently affected an area of 180-200 acres. Dry grasses are the primary fuel for the flames. To combat the blaze, personnel from the State Forestry in Katuntsi and the fire service have been deployed.
Meanwhile, the previous fire in Slavyanka Mountain, which occurred earlier this month, is now under control. That fire had spread across a vast, difficult-to-reach region near the Greek border and required helicopter assistance to extinguish.
Update: In just a few hours this morning, a fire that erupted in the Slavyanka Mountain range was brought under control. Firefighting teams, along with personnel from the forest management departments of Gotse Delchev and Sandanski, successfully prevented the blaze from spreading into state forest areas.
Approximately 20 forestry and fire service workers were deployed to tackle the blaze, according to Plamen Poyukov, director of forestry in Katuntsi. By midday, the Southwest State Enterprise reported that the fire had been extinguished, with rainfall contributing significantly to the swift control of the situation.
In the past week alone, over 30 fires have been reported in forested and adjacent agricultural areas within Blagoevgrad district.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A 26-year-old British woman was involved in a serious accident near Burgas airport when she was struck by a car in the early hours of August 18
In the "Tsarkva" district of Pernik, a fire destroyed 37 vehicles, including 28 unregistered ones, in a parking lot
In Asenovgrad, a serious accident involving an ambulance and a car occurred late Friday night
A 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the early hours of this morning in Borisova Garden, located in Burgas
A fire erupted around 3:00 PM today in a senior care home located in the center of Bankya, Bulgaria
The Burgas-Sredets road has been closed in both directions by police due to a fire
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023