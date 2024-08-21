Political Instability Pushes Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession to 2026?

Business » FINANCE | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 12:20
Bulgaria: Political Instability Pushes Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession to 2026?

Due to ongoing political challenges, Bulgaria’s accession to the Eurozone is now projected to occur no earlier than 2026. Despite positive evaluations from Eurozone leaders about progress made earlier in the year, the country’s persistent political instability and failure to meet necessary criteria have led to this further delay.

Originally slated for January 2024, Bulgaria’s entry into the Eurozone was postponed to 2025 due to high inflation, which necessitated economic stabilization efforts. However, the situation has worsened with the country facing its seventh parliamentary election in three years, as three different political parties, including the populist "There Is Such a People" (TISP), failed to establish a stable government.

Adding to the complexity, Bulgaria remains the poorest EU member in terms of GDP per capita and continues to rank poorly on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), reflecting ongoing issues with corruption. The country’s struggles with institutional shortcomings and limited innovation capacity are evident in its low ranking on the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI).

In terms of rule of law, Bulgaria’s position is comparable to nations such as Senegal, Ghana, and Jordan, underscoring serious deficits in judicial independence and law enforcement effectiveness. This situation highlights Bulgaria’s ongoing challenges in meeting European standards.

The influence of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and sanctioned tycoon Delyan Peevski further complicates Bulgaria’s path. Despite large-scale protests against corruption in 2020, reformers face significant obstacles due to entrenched political practices. Borissov’s GERB party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), with Peevski’s influence, maintain strong support through clientelistic networks and local power structures, making substantial political change difficult.

The Bulgarian press, largely under Peevski’s control, reflects his significant impact on Bulgarian politics and corruption schemes. Peevski’s inclusion under the US Magnitsky Act and UK sanctions under the Global Anti-Corruption Regulations 2021 highlights the seriousness of these issues.

These factors demonstrate a critical need for transparency and reform in Bulgaria, with the international community emphasizing the importance of combating corruption and meeting Eurozone standards. However, the necessary reforms are significantly delayed, pushing the potential Eurozone entry date to 2026 at the earliest.

Experts from Scope Ratings attribute the delay to Bulgaria’s persistently high inflation and ongoing political instability, which contrasts with efforts to modernize and improve standards. Additionally, Russian disinformation campaigns have further complicated Bulgaria’s Eurozone aspirations by fostering public skepticism about the euro’s benefits and destabilizing political support for the transition.

This situation illustrates Bulgaria’s struggle to align with European standards while grappling with deep-rooted political and social divisions that hinder its progress.

Author: Blaga Thavard. She is a member of the Sofia Bar Association, a lawyer at Pappas & Associates law firm in Brussels. Her comment is for the publication EUobserver.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, Bulgaria, EU, 2026

Related Articles:

Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria

Svetlana U., a 40-year-old Ukrainian, is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:10

Bulgaria's Forecast: Rain in the West, Sun in the East

Cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of Bulgaria, bringing precipitation and thunderstorms to some areas, with conditions favorable for hail

Society » Environment | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:42

July Inflation: Bulgaria Matches EU Average as Prices Rise

In July, annual inflation in the Eurozone increased slightly to 2.6%, up from 2.5% in June

Business » Finance | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 17:26

European Commission Seeks Clarification on Bulgaria's Anti-LGBTQ+ School Law

The European Commission has requested clarification from Bulgaria regarding recent amendments to its education law, which prohibit "LGBTQ+ propaganda" in schools

World » EU | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 14:56

Severe Water Shortages Lead to Protests and State of Emergency in Bulgarian Villages

The water crisis in Bulgaria has led to an indefinite state of emergency being declared in several villages due to severe shortages

Society » Environment | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 09:09

Weather Alert: Intense Rain and High Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria

Today, a "Yellow" code warning has been issued for intense precipitation, including hail, in 13 regions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 08:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

July Inflation: Bulgaria Matches EU Average as Prices Rise

In July, annual inflation in the Eurozone increased slightly to 2.6%, up from 2.5% in June

Business » Finance | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 17:26

Bulgaria Sets New Record for Money in Circulation as Banknotes and Coins Surge

By the end of July, Bulgaria reached a new record for the value of money in circulation

Business » Finance | August 19, 2024, Monday // 16:20

Foreign Direct Investments in Bulgaria Plummet by 80% in First Half of 2024

Preliminary data shows a significant decline in foreign direct investments in Bulgaria for the first half of 2024

Business » Finance | August 19, 2024, Monday // 12:26

Bulgaria's Inflation Drops to 2.4% in July, Closing In on Eurozone Criteria

In July, inflation in Bulgaria slightly decreased to 2.4% on an annual basis, according to recent statistics

Business » Finance | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:07

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Switch: Key Details on Price Rounding and Wage Protection

The Bulgarian Parliament has approved the Law on the introduction of the euro, which outlines the procedures for rounding prices following the currency switch

Business » Finance | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 17:01

Rise in Counterfeit 100 Leva Bills Noted by Bulgarian National Bank

The Bulgarian National Bank has reported a rise in counterfeit 100 leva bills

Business » Finance | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 16:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria