World | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 09:46
Bulgaria: Blinken Announces Israel's Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal, Urges Hamas to Join

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that Israel has agreed to a bridging proposal aimed at advancing ceasefire talks, and urged Hamas to do the same before further negotiations set for later this week. Speaking from Tel Aviv, Blinken revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Israel’s acceptance of the proposal during a constructive meeting. Blinken stressed that it is now crucial for Hamas to accept the proposal for the process to move forward.

Despite Netanyahu’s agreement, significant challenges remain, as Hamas has yet to accept the proposal. Negotiators are still working on the details of how the agreement will be implemented. Blinken emphasized the need for all parties to come together with the mediators—the United States, Egypt, and Qatar—to establish clear understandings for the agreement's execution.

Before meeting with Israeli officials, Blinken described the current push to finalize a ceasefire and hostage deal as reaching a "decisive moment." He also indicated that this could be a critical opportunity to resolve the conflict and address the humanitarian crisis. Blinken urged all parties to avoid actions that could derail the negotiations, noting the urgent nature of the situation.

The bridging proposal, put forward by the US with support from Qatar and Egypt, was discussed in a three-hour meeting between Blinken and Netanyahu. Although details of the proposal remain unclear, it comes amid rising tensions and increasing casualties in Gaza. Hamas has expressed dissatisfaction with the proposal, accusing Netanyahu of obstructing progress and demanding a more comprehensive plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed his stance on not conceding to Hamas' demands for an end to the war as a precondition for a deal. He emphasized Israel's firm position on key issues crucial to its security and stated that efforts would continue to maximize the number of hostages returned while achieving the war objectives.

Blinken, who arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday for his ninth visit since the conflict began in October, is also set to meet with Egyptian and Qatari officials to further discuss the situation.

