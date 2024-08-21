Belarus Enhances Military Presence at Ukraine Border with New Troops and Equipment

World » UKRAINE | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 09:21
Bulgaria: Belarus Enhances Military Presence at Ukraine Border with New Troops and Equipment

Belarus has bolstered its military presence along its border with Ukraine, deploying aircraft, air defense systems, and weapons. This follows President Aleksandr Lukashenko's recent announcement that he had sent nearly a third of Belarus's armed forces to the region. Major General Andrey Lukyanovich, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense of Belarus, confirmed that the forces stationed at the border include aviation units, anti-aircraft missile troops, and radio engineering units.

Lukashenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, made these moves shortly after a surprise Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory. He accused Ukraine of an aggressive stance and claimed that over 120,000 Ukrainian troops were amassed at the Belarusian border. However, Ukraine has dismissed these claims as mere "rhetoric," suggesting they are intended to appease Putin, who has used Belarus as a launchpad for his invasion of Ukraine since February 2022.

Lukyanovich also mentioned that Belarus anticipates additional deliveries of military aircraft from Moscow later this year and is focused on enhancing its anti-drone capabilities. He acknowledged the challenge posed by drones, describing them as a significant issue that Belarus is working to address.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belarus, Ukraine, Lukashenko

Related Articles:

Russia Refuses Negotiations as Ukraine's Kursk Invasion Escalates

|

Belarus Fortifies Border Amid Claims of Ukrainian Aggression

|

In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive

|

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Announces Priority for Air and Rail Transport of Military Aid to Ukraine

|

Russia Claims Western Involvement in Kursk Invasion and Nord Stream Attack, Threatens World War III

|

Lukashenko Urges Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria

Svetlana U., a 40-year-old Ukrainian, is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:10

Moscow Targeted in Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Offensive

Ukraine recently carried out one of its largest drone attacks against Moscow, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:50

Ukraine Enforces Ban on Russian Orthodox Church Affiliates

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has enacted a law banning religious organizations affiliated with the Moscow Patriarchate and the Russian Orthodox Church

World » Ukraine | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 13:20

Russian Forces Capture Another Settlement in Donetsk as Ukraine Makes Minimal Gains in Kursk

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted three missiles and twenty-five drones launched by Russia overnight

World » Ukraine | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:19

Russia Refuses Negotiations as Ukraine's Kursk Invasion Escalates

The Kremlin has announced that it will not engage in negotiations with Ukraine following the ongoing invasion of Russia's Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2024, Monday // 14:39

Ukraine Destroys Last Bridge Over Seym River, Trapping 2,500 Russian Soldiers

Ukraine has demolished the last remaining bridge over the Seym River, leaving a Russian force of approximately 2,000 to 2,500 soldiers trapped

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2024, Monday // 10:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria