Belarus Enhances Military Presence at Ukraine Border with New Troops and Equipment

Belarus has bolstered its military presence along its border with Ukraine, deploying aircraft, air defense systems, and weapons. This follows President Aleksandr Lukashenko's recent announcement that he had sent nearly a third of Belarus's armed forces to the region. Major General Andrey Lukyanovich, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense of Belarus, confirmed that the forces stationed at the border include aviation units, anti-aircraft missile troops, and radio engineering units.

Lukashenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, made these moves shortly after a surprise Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory. He accused Ukraine of an aggressive stance and claimed that over 120,000 Ukrainian troops were amassed at the Belarusian border. However, Ukraine has dismissed these claims as mere "rhetoric," suggesting they are intended to appease Putin, who has used Belarus as a launchpad for his invasion of Ukraine since February 2022.

Lukyanovich also mentioned that Belarus anticipates additional deliveries of military aircraft from Moscow later this year and is focused on enhancing its anti-drone capabilities. He acknowledged the challenge posed by drones, describing them as a significant issue that Belarus is working to address.