Severe Water Shortages Lead to Protests and State of Emergency in Bulgarian Villages

Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria
Svetlana U., a 40-year-old Ukrainian, is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion
The water crisis in Bulgaria has led to an indefinite state of emergency being declared in several villages due to severe shortages. As of today, the villages of Dimcha and Lesicheri in Pavlikon are under emergency measures as the situation worsens. The lack of water is impacting dozens of settlements in Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo, with the crisis deepening in recent weeks.
The village of Malka Arda in the Smolyan region has been under a water regime for two months, but the cause of the shortage remains undetermined. Contributing factors include the dry summer, climate changes, and outdated plumbing infrastructure, which results in significant water losses.
In response, some municipalities are seeking funding through state and European programs, though securing approval is challenging due to the small population sizes of the affected settlements.
Over the weekend, residents from four villages in Svishtov region held protests over the water shortage, blocking the Pleven-Ruse road. Similar protests are anticipated in the Rhodopes, where several settlements are also facing water restrictions.
Cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of Bulgaria, bringing precipitation and thunderstorms to some areas, with conditions favorable for hail
Due to an extended period of drought and high temperatures, sunflower and corn yields in Bulgaria are expected to be half of what is typical this year
Today, a "Yellow" code warning has been issued for intense precipitation, including hail, in 13 regions across Bulgaria
Today, Bulgaria will experience typical summer weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31° and 36°
The environmental organization Green Balkans has registered an intriguing Bulgarian presence in the conflict zones of Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa, where military clashes continue
Bulgaria is bracing for hazardous heat, with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issuing orange and yellow codes across the country
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023