Severe Water Shortages Lead to Protests and State of Emergency in Bulgarian Villages

The water crisis in Bulgaria has led to an indefinite state of emergency being declared in several villages due to severe shortages. As of today, the villages of Dimcha and Lesicheri in Pavlikon are under emergency measures as the situation worsens. The lack of water is impacting dozens of settlements in Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo, with the crisis deepening in recent weeks.

The village of Malka Arda in the Smolyan region has been under a water regime for two months, but the cause of the shortage remains undetermined. Contributing factors include the dry summer, climate changes, and outdated plumbing infrastructure, which results in significant water losses.

In response, some municipalities are seeking funding through state and European programs, though securing approval is challenging due to the small population sizes of the affected settlements.

Over the weekend, residents from four villages in Svishtov region held protests over the water shortage, blocking the Pleven-Ruse road. Similar protests are anticipated in the Rhodopes, where several settlements are also facing water restrictions.