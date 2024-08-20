Elon Musk Signals Willingness to Serve in Trump’s Potential Cabinet

World | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51
Bulgaria: Elon Musk Signals Willingness to Serve in Trump’s Potential Cabinet

On Tuesday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk signaled his readiness to take on a role in government following Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s suggestion that Musk could be considered for a cabinet position or advisory role if Trump wins the upcoming election. Musk shared his willingness to serve on his 'X' platform after Trump, in an interview with Reuters, indicated that he would welcome Musk as part of his administration.

Trump expressed interest in offering Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, a position within his administration if he is elected. He stated he would consider Musk for an advisory or cabinet role, depending on Musk’s willingness to accept such a position.

In the same interview, Trump also mentioned that he might end the 7,500 dollars tax credit for electric vehicle purchases if he returns to the White House, suggesting that such tax incentives are generally not beneficial.

Last month, Musk, who also owns the social media platform X, publicly endorsed Trump after the former president survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. Musk had supported Trump on the campaign trail and interviewed him on X earlier this month. That interview, which followed a massive DDoS attack on Musk, garnered over a billion views.

Trump’s Twitter account, now known as X, was permanently suspended after the January 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill, but it was reinstated under Musk’s ownership. According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk has pledged 45 million dollars per month to a new political action committee supporting Trump, known as America PAC. This committee will focus on voter outreach and registration efforts aimed at countering the Democrats' strong campaigns.

The US presidential election is set for November 5, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race on June 21 after a debate with Trump.

