Temporary Traffic Changes in Sofia as Opalchenska Street Undergoes Reconstruction

A temporary traffic organization is being implemented in Sofia from today until September 14 due to the ongoing repair work on Opalchenska Street. The Center for Urban Mobility (CMG) has announced changes to the routes of trolleybus lines 1, 5, 7, and 11 as part of this temporary arrangement.

The reconstruction of Opalchenska Street, specifically between Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard and Slivnitsa Boulevard, is the reason for the traffic adjustments. This marks the second stage of the renovation project on this major thoroughfare in the Bulgarian capital.

During this period, vehicle access to the affected section of Opalchenska Street will be restricted, according to the CMG. In addition to the trolleybus routes, the renovation work will also impact the routes of bus lines 60 and 74.

For those seeking more information, the CMG's official website provides current updates and further details about public transport routes and changes in the capital.