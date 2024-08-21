Weather Alert: Intense Rain and High Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria
Today, a "Yellow" code warning has been issued for intense precipitation, including hail, in 13 regions across Bulgaria. These regions include Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Montana, Sofia-city and Sofia region, as well as Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Kardjali, Gabrovo, and Lovech.
In contrast, a "Yellow" code for dangerously high temperatures is in effect for three other regions: Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, and Silistra. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 29° and 34°, with Sofia reaching around 28°. The wind across the country will generally be weak, though in Northeastern Bulgaria it could be moderate, blowing from the east.
By midday, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form over most of Western Bulgaria, spreading to Central Bulgaria in the afternoon. Many areas will experience brief thundershowers, with a risk of hail. In contrast, the extreme eastern regions are expected to remain mostly sunny.
The mountains will see cumulus clouds develop, leading to brief showers accompanied by thunderstorms. Little to no precipitation is expected in Strandzha and the eastern areas of Stara Planina. During storms, the wind will pick up significantly and change direction. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is forecast to be around 24°, dropping to 16° at 2000 meters.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny, with light to moderate easterly winds. Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 28°-31°.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's Forecast: Rain in the West, Sun in the East
Cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of Bulgaria, bringing precipitation and thunderstorms to some areas, with conditions favorable for hail
Bulgaria's Sunflower and Corn Yields Halved Due to Severe Drought
Due to an extended period of drought and high temperatures, sunflower and corn yields in Bulgaria are expected to be half of what is typical this year
Severe Water Shortages Lead to Protests and State of Emergency in Bulgarian Villages
The water crisis in Bulgaria has led to an indefinite state of emergency being declared in several villages due to severe shortages
Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria with Afternoon Showers Possible in the West
Today, Bulgaria will experience typical summer weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31° and 36°
Bulgarian "Trace" Spotted: Golden Eagle's Journey Through Ukraine's War Zones
The environmental organization Green Balkans has registered an intriguing Bulgarian presence in the conflict zones of Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa, where military clashes continue
Hazardous Heat Warnings Issued Across Bulgaria as Weekend Weather Stays Hot
Bulgaria is bracing for hazardous heat, with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issuing orange and yellow codes across the country