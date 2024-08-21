Weather Alert: Intense Rain and High Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 08:31
Bulgaria: Weather Alert: Intense Rain and High Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria

Today, a "Yellow" code warning has been issued for intense precipitation, including hail, in 13 regions across Bulgaria. These regions include Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Montana, Sofia-city and Sofia region, as well as Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Kardjali, Gabrovo, and Lovech.

In contrast, a "Yellow" code for dangerously high temperatures is in effect for three other regions: Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, and Silistra. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 29° and 34°, with Sofia reaching around 28°. The wind across the country will generally be weak, though in Northeastern Bulgaria it could be moderate, blowing from the east.

By midday, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form over most of Western Bulgaria, spreading to Central Bulgaria in the afternoon. Many areas will experience brief thundershowers, with a risk of hail. In contrast, the extreme eastern regions are expected to remain mostly sunny.

The mountains will see cumulus clouds develop, leading to brief showers accompanied by thunderstorms. Little to no precipitation is expected in Strandzha and the eastern areas of Stara Planina. During storms, the wind will pick up significantly and change direction. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is forecast to be around 24°, dropping to 16° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny, with light to moderate easterly winds. Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 28°-31°.

