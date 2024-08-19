Sofia Court Orders Detention for "The Wolf" as Investigation Continues

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 18:23
Bulgaria: Sofia Court Orders Detention for "The Wolf" as Investigation Continues

The Sofia City Court has ordered the detention of Rumen Gaitanski, known as "The Wolf," as the most stringent measure of remand. The court determined that sufficient evidence, including numerous witness statements, supports the decision.

At this stage, the case involves serious charges with significant public implications. Gaitanski expressed his willingness to be questioned and asserted that he is not a criminal and has no intention of fleeing. The investigation centers on an unsecured loan granted in 2019 to Gaitanski’s newly established company, "Roadway Construction," which had no assets at the time.

Funds from this loan were reportedly used to purchase luxury vehicles and to settle a debt of TPP-Varna, previously majority-owned by Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). The former executive director of the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB), Stoyan Mavrodiev, whose current whereabouts are unknown, and Ivan Georgiev, a representative of Roadway Construction, are also implicated in the pre-trial proceedings. Mavrodiev faces charges of large-scale embezzlement, while Georgiev, who has been given a "cash guarantee" measure of 50,000 leva, is accused of being an accomplice.

Tags: Gaitanski, the wolf, court, Mavrodiev

