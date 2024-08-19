Bulgaria: Dimitar Glavchev Ready to Continue Role as Interim Prime Minister Amidst Political Crisis

Dimitar Glavchev, the acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria, has stated that he is prepared to continue his duties as long as necessary to prevent the country from entering a constitutional crisis. In a statement shared on the Council of Ministers' Facebook page, Glavchev emphasized his responsibility to guide the nation through the current situation. He also expressed his readiness to participate in the constitutional process for appointing an interim prime minister if it would help avoid further institutional deadlock.

Earlier in the day, President Rumen Radev declined to sign the decree appointing the caretaker government proposed by Goritsa Grancharova, citing concerns over the inclusion of Kalin Stoyanov in the proposed cabinet. The President called on the National Assembly to expand the list of candidates from which he could select an acting prime minister.

Following the President's decision, Grancharova visited the Ministry of Internal Affairs to meet with Kalin Stoyanov, where they were welcomed by applauding police officers. She then proceeded to the Courthouse to file a report of harassment. Although Grancharova initially denied being influenced politically, she later admitted at the Ministry of Interior that she had faced pressure over the past nine days while discussing potential ministerial nominations. When asked by BNT if the pressure was political, she confirmed that it was.