New Category Proposed in Boxing for Transgender and Intersex Competitors
The controversy surrounding trans and intersex women in the women’s boxing tournament at the Paris Olympics may soon have a resolution. Gabriel Martelli, director of the coaching committee at the International Boxing Association, suggested that introducing a third category in boxing is under consideration. This new category would be specifically for transgender athletes and those born with female external characteristics but possessing male XY chromosomes, addressing the issue that led to the scandal involving Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting at Paris 2024.
Creating such a category would represent a significant change in sports, as no global federation currently has this type of division. In some sports, athletes who do not pass gender tests are simply disqualified from competing, as was the case with Khelif and Lin at the 2023 World Boxing Championships in India. Martelli emphasized the importance of safety for all boxers, acknowledging that while all athletes wish to compete, the rules must be upheld. He added that the situation in Paris was unprecedented and requires careful deliberation, especially regarding the potential number of participants in such matches.
However, the introduction of this additional category is not expected to happen in time for the upcoming Women's World Boxing Championship, scheduled for March 2025 in Belgrade. It is also unlikely to be implemented for the Men’s World Boxing Championship in May 2025, with the host city still to be decided.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Tickets for Djokovic-Dimitrov Exhibition in Sofia Sell Out in Just 8 Minutes
Tickets for the upcoming exhibition match between Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov
Bulgaria's Olympic Champion Karlos Nasar: "My Limit Is Still Far Ahead"
Karlos Nasar, one of Bulgaria's three Olympic champions from Paris, returned home today to a hero's welcome after securing a gold medal in the French capital
Breaking Barriers: Italian Sprinter to Compete as First Transgender Paralympian
Valentina Petrillo, a visually impaired sprinter from Italy, is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete in the Paralympic Games
Bulgarian Olympic Champions Semen Novikov and Magomed Ramazanov Return Home to Hero’s Welcome
Semen Novikov and Magomed Ramazanov, the Olympic champions from Paris, have returned to Bulgaria
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria has secured the second position among Balkan countries and stands 26th overall in the medal rankings at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Paris Bids Farewell to the Olympics with Spectacular Closing Ceremony
Around 70,000 spectators gathered at the Stade de France to witness the closing of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris