New Category Proposed in Boxing for Transgender and Intersex Competitors

The controversy surrounding trans and intersex women in the women’s boxing tournament at the Paris Olympics may soon have a resolution. Gabriel Martelli, director of the coaching committee at the International Boxing Association, suggested that introducing a third category in boxing is under consideration. This new category would be specifically for transgender athletes and those born with female external characteristics but possessing male XY chromosomes, addressing the issue that led to the scandal involving Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting at Paris 2024.

Creating such a category would represent a significant change in sports, as no global federation currently has this type of division. In some sports, athletes who do not pass gender tests are simply disqualified from competing, as was the case with Khelif and Lin at the 2023 World Boxing Championships in India. Martelli emphasized the importance of safety for all boxers, acknowledging that while all athletes wish to compete, the rules must be upheld. He added that the situation in Paris was unprecedented and requires careful deliberation, especially regarding the potential number of participants in such matches.

However, the introduction of this additional category is not expected to happen in time for the upcoming Women's World Boxing Championship, scheduled for March 2025 in Belgrade. It is also unlikely to be implemented for the Men’s World Boxing Championship in May 2025, with the host city still to be decided.