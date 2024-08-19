Russia Refuses Negotiations as Ukraine's Kursk Invasion Escalates

World » UKRAINE | August 19, 2024, Monday // 14:39
Putin, Lavrov and Ushakov

The Kremlin has announced that it will not engage in negotiations with Ukraine following the ongoing invasion of Russia's Kursk region, an operation that has caught Moscow off guard and is now in its second week. Ukrainian forces crossed the border on August 6, seizing control of parts of the region and launching an offensive that has caused significant concern in Moscow.

Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov stated that given the current escalation, initiating talks would be inappropriate. "At this stage, we will not talk. Entering into a negotiation process now would be completely inappropriate," he said. When asked about the possibility of future talks, Ushakov mentioned that it depends on the evolving situation on the battlefield, including developments in the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian operation, which was planned in complete secrecy, marks an unprecedented incursion into Russian territory and is considered the largest assault since the onset of the full-scale conflict between the two countries in February 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated that the operation aims to exert "more pressure" on Russia, pushing it towards peace negotiations.

President Zelensky also reported that Ukrainian forces are meeting their objectives in the ongoing offensive in the Kursk region. He confirmed that the operation, which began over two weeks ago, is achieving its goals, including the replenishment of the POW exchange fund. According to Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, the offensive is intended to create a "buffer zone" on Russian soil to protect Ukraine's population from attacks. The operation is also seen as a means to compel Russia to negotiate on "fair" terms as Ukrainian forces continue their efforts on the eastern front.

Additionally, Ukrainian senior commander Oleksandr Syrskyi has echoed Zelensky's sentiments, confirming that they are seeing new successes in the Kursk area. Despite condemnation from Russia, Ukraine maintains that the offensive is crucial for securing a more favorable negotiating position.

