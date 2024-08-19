Bulgaria: Grancharova Admits to Political Pressure Over Interior Minister Nomination

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva announced plans to file a report with the chief prosecutor, alleging that she faced pressure regarding her decision to retain Kalin Stoyanov as interior minister. Speaking to journalists, she stated that over the last nine days, she experienced considerable pressure while selecting ministerial candidates. When asked if this pressure was political, Grancharova confirmed it was, though she clarified that no threats were made, only attempts to influence her choices.

Grancharova's statement came shortly after she had earlier denied being politically influenced when asked by journalists. She made her comments outside the presidency, where a surprise protest in support of Stoyanov was taking place. Grancharova had just met with Stoyanov at the Ministry of the Interior before addressing the media.

About half an hour after President Rumen Radev declined to sign the decree for Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva's caretaker government due to her refusal to replace the controversial Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, police vehicles began gathering in front of the presidential building on "Dondukov" 2 Street. The gathering was described as "spontaneous" by police officer Bozhidar Kolev, who acted as the spokesperson for the group. He explained to TV cameras that the officers had assembled in front of the presidency during their lunch break, which was notably set at 12 noon—an unusual practice, especially in typically quieter administrative offices.

Some of those gathered held placards with messages like "Let the minister do his job," similar to those seen at earlier gatherings. Later, at the protest in support of Kalin Stoyanov, the minister himself arrived, declaring that he would not resign, "especially at this moment," despite calls for his departure for months. Stoyanov was accompanied by Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva, who also complained of being under pressure.

Last week, in a similar "spontaneous" manner, police officers had twice met with Grancharova-Kozhareva, who had been nominated as caretaker prime minister, urging her to keep Stoyanov in his position.

In November, police had also gathered in front of the National Assembly when the WCC-DB coalition attempted to replace Stoyanov due to incidents during protests against the Bulgarian Football Union.

Today, a police cordon surrounded Grancharova-Kozhareva as she entered and exited the presidency, a move BNT reported earlier. This approach of using police as a barrier between the nominee and journalists during the constitutional procedure was unprecedented, with the chairman of the Audit Chamber's car parked directly in front of the presidency's entrance, further complicating media access for questions.

Earlier in the day, President Rumen Radev refused to sign the decree appointing the caretaker government because Grancharova refused to replace Stoyanov. Radev had given her until 3 p.m. to propose a different candidate for the interior minister role, but Grancharova declined to do so.

Meanwhile, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has initiated consultations with all parliamentary groups, excluding the DPS-Peevski, to discuss expanding the list of potential acting prime ministers. The coalition proposed that talks focus on amendments to the Law on the Audit Chamber to facilitate the appointment of a deputy chairman with high public trust, which could quickly expand the list of candidates for the role of caretaker prime minister.

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of WCC-DB, reiterated the importance of the National Assembly in the process, suggesting that new vice-presidents of the Audit Chamber could be appointed to increase the pool of potential acting prime ministers. Petkov praised President Radev for not shirking his responsibilities and emphasized the need for parliament to act swiftly.

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov expressed his belief that there was coordination between WCC-DB and President Radev to prevent him from remaining in his position. Stoyanov accused the presidential institution of unprecedented interference in the executive branch’s activities by attempting to influence the composition of the cabinet.

Ivaylo Mirchev from "Yes, Bulgaria" claimed that Delyan Peevski orchestrated the nomination of Stoyanov for the interior minister role, accusing Grancharova of being influenced by Peevski. He criticized this as weak leadership at a time when bold decisions were needed.

Lena Borislavova of WCC remarked that the constitutional changes are functioning as intended, as they ensure that no single person has the power to unilaterally appoint a caretaker government. She noted that the responsibility now lies with the National Assembly to expand the list of potential candidates for the caretaker prime minister role, giving the president a broader selection.