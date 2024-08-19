UK to Classify Misogyny as Form of Extremism Under New Strategy

Under new plans announced by the British Home Office, extreme misogyny will be classified as a form of extremism, the BBC reports. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has initiated a review of the UK's counter-extremism strategy to address how to confront harmful ideologies, including a growing trend of hatred towards women.

The review will examine various forms of extremism, including Islamist and far-right ideologies, along with extreme misogyny. It aims to address how these ideologies, which are increasingly prevalent both online and in public spaces, undermine community cohesion and democracy. The analysis will also investigate how young people are being radicalized and what factors contribute to this process.

Cooper emphasized that the review will focus on mapping and monitoring extremist trends to develop strategies to disrupt and divert individuals from these harmful beliefs. It will also identify and address gaps in current policies designed to combat extremism and violence. She noted that previous efforts to tackle extremism have become insufficient over recent years.

This review is part of a broader set of policy evaluations announced by Labour since their July government formation, including reviews on defense, spending, and the National Curriculum. Critics may argue that these reviews could be seen as substitutes for concrete action, but Labour has highlighted the lack of a new Counter-Extremism Strategy since 2015 as a reason for these assessments.

The government has previously considered misogyny in the context of extremism, particularly in relation to the "incel" movement, which has been linked to violent incidents such as the Plymouth mass shooting in 2021. The rise of online figures like Andrew Tate, known for his misogynistic views, has also influenced this renewed focus by the government on addressing misogyny as a significant extremist threat.

In general, misogyny is defined as the ingrained prejudice and hostility toward women and girls. It encompasses a range of attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors that devalue, discriminate against, or harm women based on their gender. This can manifest in various forms, including derogatory remarks, systemic inequality, and violence.

Misogyny often reflects and reinforces patriarchal societal structures that uphold male dominance and female subordination. It is a pervasive issue that affects many aspects of life, from interpersonal relationships to institutional practices, and contributes to broader gender-based discrimination and violence.