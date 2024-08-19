"Yes, Bulgaria!" Eyes Coalition with "We Continue the Change" and DSB for Upcoming Elections

Bulgaria Sets New Record for Money in Circulation as Banknotes and Coins Surge
By the end of July, Bulgaria reached a new record for the value of money in circulation
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
The "Yes, Bulgaria!" party is focusing on developing a strategy for participating in the upcoming elections for the 51st National Assembly. The party's National Council, in a resolution issued on August 18, 2024, has directed the Executive Board to formulate and present a plan aimed at consolidating the pro-European and pro-reform vote within the center-right spectrum.
In line with a mandate given in June 2024, the National Council has tasked the Executive Board with initiating discussions with "We Continue the Change" (WCC) and the Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB). The goal is to assess the potential for a unified effort to achieve a strong electoral outcome based on a shared vision and strategy.
The resolution outlines specific goals for these negotiations, including the development of a comprehensive program that positions the WCC-DB alliance as a leading force in addressing national challenges. The program aims to justify the request for a management mandate from voters, foster honest dialogue on potential structures for a pro-European, anti-corruption majority, and ensure meritocratic criteria for candidate lists.
A team comprising Nadezhda Yordanova, Ivaylo Mirchev, and Bozhidar Bozhanov, with substitutes Yana Todoranova and Alexander Simidchiev, has been assigned to finalize these negotiations by August 27. They will focus on finalizing a framework agreement for forming a coalition with shared strategic goals, elevating "Democratic Bulgaria" as a key player in the center-right space, and developing a pre-election program and candidate selection process.
Previously, the National Council of "We Continue the Change" authorized its Executive Council to negotiate a coalition with "Democratic Bulgaria" for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Sofia City Court has ordered the detention of Rumen Gaitanski, known as "The Wolf," as the most stringent measure of remand
Dimitar Glavchev, the acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria, has stated that he is prepared to continue his duties as long as necessary to prevent the country from entering a constitutional crisis
Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva announced plans to file a report with the chief prosecutor, alleging that she faced pressure regarding her decision to retain Kalin Stoyanov as interior minister
Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva has firmly denied any claims of political pressure influencing her decisions
Bulgaria's upcoming elections have been postponed following President Rumen Radev's refusal to sign the decree for the new caretaker government
Acting Prime Minister Goritsa Grancharova presented the structure of her caretaker cabinet to President Rumen Radev, who expressed strong reservations about the inclusion of Kalin Stoyanov as Minister of the Interior.
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023