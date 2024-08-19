"Yes, Bulgaria!" Eyes Coalition with "We Continue the Change" and DSB for Upcoming Elections

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 13:07
Bulgaria: "Yes, Bulgaria!" Eyes Coalition with "We Continue the Change" and DSB for Upcoming Elections

The "Yes, Bulgaria!" party is focusing on developing a strategy for participating in the upcoming elections for the 51st National Assembly. The party's National Council, in a resolution issued on August 18, 2024, has directed the Executive Board to formulate and present a plan aimed at consolidating the pro-European and pro-reform vote within the center-right spectrum.

In line with a mandate given in June 2024, the National Council has tasked the Executive Board with initiating discussions with "We Continue the Change" (WCC) and the Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB). The goal is to assess the potential for a unified effort to achieve a strong electoral outcome based on a shared vision and strategy.

The resolution outlines specific goals for these negotiations, including the development of a comprehensive program that positions the WCC-DB alliance as a leading force in addressing national challenges. The program aims to justify the request for a management mandate from voters, foster honest dialogue on potential structures for a pro-European, anti-corruption majority, and ensure meritocratic criteria for candidate lists.

A team comprising Nadezhda Yordanova, Ivaylo Mirchev, and Bozhidar Bozhanov, with substitutes Yana Todoranova and Alexander Simidchiev, has been assigned to finalize these negotiations by August 27. They will focus on finalizing a framework agreement for forming a coalition with shared strategic goals, elevating "Democratic Bulgaria" as a key player in the center-right space, and developing a pre-election program and candidate selection process.

Previously, the National Council of "We Continue the Change" authorized its Executive Council to negotiate a coalition with "Democratic Bulgaria" for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

