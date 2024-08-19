Bulgaria: Kozhareva Denies Political Pressure Amid Cabinet Controversy

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 13:00
Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva has firmly denied any claims of political pressure influencing her decisions. Speaking to journalists about her recent meeting with President Rumen Radev, she addressed the president's rejection of her proposed cabinet, which included Kalin Stoyanov remaining as Minister of Internal Affairs.

Update: Grancharova admits to political pressure over interior minister nomination

When asked about the potential for political influence, Kozhareva responded unequivocally, "No." She commented on the president's refusal to sign the decree for her proposed caretaker government, stating simply, "This is the president's decision."

Earlier today, Rumen Radev announced that he would not sign the decree for the formation of a caretaker government, resulting in a postponement of the elections beyond October 20. The president’s refusal was attributed to Kozhareva’s insistence on keeping Kalin Stoyanov in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In response to the situation, Slavi Trifonov, leader of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), took to Facebook to describe the developments as "completely natural and logical." Trifonov criticized the current political crisis, attributing it to serious concerns about political control within the proposed cabinet and the implications for fair elections.

Trifonov expressed frustration with the constitutional changes that have complicated the formation of caretaker governments, accusing key political figures such as Hristo Ivanov, Kiril Petkov, Asen Vassilev, Boyko Borissov, and Delyan Peevski of contributing to the current crisis.

