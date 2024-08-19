Bulgaria: Grancharova's Caretaker Cabinet Formation Stalled by President's Objections to Interior Minister

Acting Prime Minister Goritsa Grancharova presented the structure of her caretaker cabinet to President Rumen Radev, who expressed strong reservations about the inclusion of Kalin Stoyanov as Minister of the Interior. Radev stated that it would be impossible to ensure political stability and conduct fair elections if Stoyanov remained in his position. He set a deadline of 3:00 p.m. for Grancharova to propose a different candidate for the interior minister role, threatening not to sign the decree to form the new government if this was not resolved. Grancharova indicated she would not make the change, leading Radev to refuse to sign the government formation decree.

Before the meeting, Grancharova emphasized the urgency of action, stating that measures needed to be taken immediately. Radev had hoped that Grancharova used her ten days effectively to form a cabinet that would maintain state continuity. Grancharova underscored that her main goals were to organize and conduct fair parliamentary elections and address Bulgaria's political instability. She noted that the frequent change of governments contributes to a sense of instability and demotivates the administration.

Grancharova also highlighted the importance of dialogue and respect in her work to achieve results within state institutions. She pledged that her cabinet would adhere to the constitutional principle of separation of powers and work to restore faith in institutions. She stressed that any dishonesty from her ministers would lead to immediate action. Her official cabinet is expected to focus on fair elections and maintaining Bulgaria's Euro-Atlantic path.

The President commented that Stoyanov's remaining in office cannot guarantee the holding of fair elections and called on Grancharova to replace him, giving her a deadline of 3 p.m. today.

"I paid attention when handing over the mandate - to guarantee the calming of the political situation and the holding of fair elections. Obviously, this is impossible if Minister Kalin Stoyanov keeps his post," said Radev.

However, Grancharova refused:

"The president replied that he would not sign a decree to form a caretaker cabinet."

The elections are postponed until after October 20, and the government of (now former caretaker PM) Dimitar Glavchev will fulfill its duties until the appointment of a new caretaker cabinet.