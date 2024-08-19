Bulgaria: Grancharova's Caretaker Cabinet Formation Stalled by President's Objections to Interior Minister

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 11:27
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Grancharova's Caretaker Cabinet Formation Stalled by President's Objections to Interior Minister

Acting Prime Minister Goritsa Grancharova presented the structure of her caretaker cabinet to President Rumen Radev, who expressed strong reservations about the inclusion of Kalin Stoyanov as Minister of the Interior. Radev stated that it would be impossible to ensure political stability and conduct fair elections if Stoyanov remained in his position. He set a deadline of 3:00 p.m. for Grancharova to propose a different candidate for the interior minister role, threatening not to sign the decree to form the new government if this was not resolved. Grancharova indicated she would not make the change, leading Radev to refuse to sign the government formation decree.

Update: The elections have been postponed!

Before the meeting, Grancharova emphasized the urgency of action, stating that measures needed to be taken immediately. Radev had hoped that Grancharova used her ten days effectively to form a cabinet that would maintain state continuity. Grancharova underscored that her main goals were to organize and conduct fair parliamentary elections and address Bulgaria's political instability. She noted that the frequent change of governments contributes to a sense of instability and demotivates the administration.

Grancharova also highlighted the importance of dialogue and respect in her work to achieve results within state institutions. She pledged that her cabinet would adhere to the constitutional principle of separation of powers and work to restore faith in institutions. She stressed that any dishonesty from her ministers would lead to immediate action. Her official cabinet is expected to focus on fair elections and maintaining Bulgaria's Euro-Atlantic path.

The President commented that Stoyanov's remaining in office cannot guarantee the holding of fair elections and called on Grancharova to replace him, giving her a deadline of 3 p.m. today.

"I paid attention when handing over the mandate - to guarantee the calming of the political situation and the holding of fair elections. Obviously, this is impossible if Minister Kalin Stoyanov keeps his post," said Radev.

However, Grancharova refused:

"The president replied that he would not sign a decree to form a caretaker cabinet."

The elections are postponed until after October 20, and the government of (now former caretaker PM) Dimitar Glavchev will fulfill its duties until the appointment of a new caretaker cabinet.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, grancharova, Stoyanov, caretaker

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Dimitar Glavchev Ready to Continue Role as Interim Prime Minister Amidst Political Crisis

Dimitar Glavchev, the acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria, has stated that he is prepared to continue his duties as long as necessary to prevent the country from entering a constitutional crisis

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 16:26

Bulgaria: Grancharova Admits to Political Pressure Over Interior Minister Nomination

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva announced plans to file a report with the chief prosecutor, alleging that she faced pressure regarding her decision to retain Kalin Stoyanov as interior minister

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 14:25

Bulgaria: Kozhareva Denies Political Pressure Amid Cabinet Controversy

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva has firmly denied any claims of political pressure influencing her decisions

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 13:00

Shocking Twist: Election Postponed in Bulgaria After Dispute Over Interior Minister

Bulgaria's upcoming elections have been postponed following President Rumen Radev's refusal to sign the decree for the new caretaker government

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 11:37

Bulgarian President Radev Signs Decree on LGBTQ+ Education Law Amid Protests

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has signed the decree to promulgate changes to the Law on Preschool and School Education, signaling his position on the matter

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 17:17

Bulgaria's 50th National Assembly Ends With Little Accomplishment as Another Election Looms

In just a day, the 50th National Assembly will begin its summer vacation, which is only scheduled to be interrupted once for the swearing in of the caretaker government

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 12:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Sofia Court Orders Detention for "The Wolf" as Investigation Continues

The Sofia City Court has ordered the detention of Rumen Gaitanski, known as "The Wolf," as the most stringent measure of remand

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 18:23

Bulgaria: Dimitar Glavchev Ready to Continue Role as Interim Prime Minister Amidst Political Crisis

Dimitar Glavchev, the acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria, has stated that he is prepared to continue his duties as long as necessary to prevent the country from entering a constitutional crisis

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 16:26

Bulgaria: Grancharova Admits to Political Pressure Over Interior Minister Nomination

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva announced plans to file a report with the chief prosecutor, alleging that she faced pressure regarding her decision to retain Kalin Stoyanov as interior minister

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 14:25

"Yes, Bulgaria!" Eyes Coalition with "We Continue the Change" and DSB for Upcoming Elections

The "Yes, Bulgaria!" party is focusing on developing a strategy for participating in the upcoming elections for the 51st National Assembly

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 13:07

Bulgaria: Kozhareva Denies Political Pressure Amid Cabinet Controversy

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva has firmly denied any claims of political pressure influencing her decisions

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 13:00

Shocking Twist: Election Postponed in Bulgaria After Dispute Over Interior Minister

Bulgaria's upcoming elections have been postponed following President Rumen Radev's refusal to sign the decree for the new caretaker government

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 11:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria