BDZ Announces Multiple Train Cancellations and Delays Due to Technical Issues

Society | August 19, 2024, Monday // 11:05
Bulgaria: BDZ Announces Multiple Train Cancellations and Delays Due to Technical Issues

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has announced several train cancellations and delays on its website.

Among the cancellations, the suburban passenger train from Septemvri at 10:50 a.m. to Avramovo at 1:43 p.m. has been called off due to a shortage of rolling stock. Passengers will be transported by bus instead. Similarly, the train from Avramovo at 2:05 p.m. to September at 4:51 p.m. is also canceled for the same reason, with bus transportation provided for passengers.

The passenger train from Vratsa at 8:40 a.m. to Pleven at 10:47 a.m. has been canceled in the Vratsa to Mezdra section due to technical issues. Passengers are being redirected to other trains heading in that direction. The train from Sofia North at 6:00 a.m. to Vratsa at 8:27 a.m. is canceled in the Mezdra to Vratsa section for similar technical reasons, with passengers redirected to subsequent trains.

The BDZ website also reports delays for several other trains, including those on routes from Varna to Dobrich, Ruse to Varna, Varna to Sofia North, Burgas to Daskotna, and Dimitrovgrad to Gorna Oryahovitsa.

Passengers have continued to express dissatisfaction with the services provided by the national rail carrier. BDZ has announced that starting today, four newly delivered German wagons will be added to the fast train service from Sofia to Varna, departing from the Central Station at 10:00 a.m. Another four will be included in the fast train departing from Varna to Sofia at 9:25 a.m.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BDZ, train, cancellations, passengers

Related Articles:

Electronic Ticketing Devices Now in Use on Sofia-Burgas and Sofia-Varna Trains

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has rolled out new digital devices for ticket sales on its busiest routes, including Sofia to Burgas and Sofia to Varna

Society | August 12, 2024, Monday // 17:00

New German Passenger Cars Enter Service in Bulgaria's State Railways Fleet

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has introduced new passenger cars from Germany, supplied by Deutsche Bahn

Society | August 12, 2024, Monday // 09:19

Bulgaria: Special Retro Train Will Travel Every Saturday in August Between Sofia and Bankya

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) will organize trips with a special retro train every Saturday in August on the route from Sofia to Bankya and from Bankya to Sofia.

Society | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:22

Bulgaria's Rail Modernization Faces Setback as Major Company Cancels 1 Billion Leva Deals

Bulgaria is on the brink of losing nearly all the funds allocated under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan (RSP) for railway modernization

Society | July 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:14

Night Train from Sofia to Varna Derails in Svoge: No Injuries Reported

The night train from Sofia to Varna experienced a derailment in Svoge, as reported by Bulgarian State Railways

Society » Incidents | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25

New German Trains Delayed in Bulgaria: Passengers Stuck in Heat with Old Passenger Cars

The new passenger cars recently delivered from Germany to Bulgaria have been temporarily taken out of service

Society | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 14:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria with Afternoon Showers Possible in the West

Today, Bulgaria will experience typical summer weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31° and 36°

Society » Environment | August 19, 2024, Monday // 09:09

Sofia to Develop 30-Kilometer Green Ring on Former Railway Route

A new 30-kilometer green ring is set to be developed in Sofia on the former ring railway route, which is currently disused

Society | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 15:11

BDZ Alternative: Pimk Rail Express Expands Ambitions with New Routes Across Bulgaria

Following its announcement in late May regarding its interest in operating the Sofia to Burgas route with stops in Plovdiv and Stara Zagora, Pimk Rail Express is now seeking approval to extend its services to additional railway routes across Bulgari

Society | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 13:26

Roman-Era Treasures Discovered at the Foot of Plovdiv's Old Town

Archaeologists from the Regional Archaeological Museum in Plovdiv have uncovered over 500 coins from various historical periods

Society » Archaeology | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 12:35

Honoring St. John of Rila: Bulgaria's Spiritual Guardian and Wondermaker

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is honoring the Dormition of St. John of Rila, known as the Wondermaker

Society » Culture | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 10:08

French Film Legend Alain Delon has Died at 88

In a statement to AFP, the family confirmed that Delon "passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and loved ones," requesting privacy during this time

Society » Obituaries | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 09:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria