BDZ Announces Multiple Train Cancellations and Delays Due to Technical Issues

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has announced several train cancellations and delays on its website.

Among the cancellations, the suburban passenger train from Septemvri at 10:50 a.m. to Avramovo at 1:43 p.m. has been called off due to a shortage of rolling stock. Passengers will be transported by bus instead. Similarly, the train from Avramovo at 2:05 p.m. to September at 4:51 p.m. is also canceled for the same reason, with bus transportation provided for passengers.

The passenger train from Vratsa at 8:40 a.m. to Pleven at 10:47 a.m. has been canceled in the Vratsa to Mezdra section due to technical issues. Passengers are being redirected to other trains heading in that direction. The train from Sofia North at 6:00 a.m. to Vratsa at 8:27 a.m. is canceled in the Mezdra to Vratsa section for similar technical reasons, with passengers redirected to subsequent trains.

The BDZ website also reports delays for several other trains, including those on routes from Varna to Dobrich, Ruse to Varna, Varna to Sofia North, Burgas to Daskotna, and Dimitrovgrad to Gorna Oryahovitsa.

Passengers have continued to express dissatisfaction with the services provided by the national rail carrier. BDZ has announced that starting today, four newly delivered German wagons will be added to the fast train service from Sofia to Varna, departing from the Central Station at 10:00 a.m. Another four will be included in the fast train departing from Varna to Sofia at 9:25 a.m.