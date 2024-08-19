BDZ Announces Multiple Train Cancellations and Delays Due to Technical Issues

Electronic Ticketing Devices Now in Use on Sofia-Burgas and Sofia-Varna Trains
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has rolled out new digital devices for ticket sales on its busiest routes, including Sofia to Burgas and Sofia to Varna
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has announced several train cancellations and delays on its website.
Among the cancellations, the suburban passenger train from Septemvri at 10:50 a.m. to Avramovo at 1:43 p.m. has been called off due to a shortage of rolling stock. Passengers will be transported by bus instead. Similarly, the train from Avramovo at 2:05 p.m. to September at 4:51 p.m. is also canceled for the same reason, with bus transportation provided for passengers.
The passenger train from Vratsa at 8:40 a.m. to Pleven at 10:47 a.m. has been canceled in the Vratsa to Mezdra section due to technical issues. Passengers are being redirected to other trains heading in that direction. The train from Sofia North at 6:00 a.m. to Vratsa at 8:27 a.m. is canceled in the Mezdra to Vratsa section for similar technical reasons, with passengers redirected to subsequent trains.
The BDZ website also reports delays for several other trains, including those on routes from Varna to Dobrich, Ruse to Varna, Varna to Sofia North, Burgas to Daskotna, and Dimitrovgrad to Gorna Oryahovitsa.
Passengers have continued to express dissatisfaction with the services provided by the national rail carrier. BDZ has announced that starting today, four newly delivered German wagons will be added to the fast train service from Sofia to Varna, departing from the Central Station at 10:00 a.m. Another four will be included in the fast train departing from Varna to Sofia at 9:25 a.m.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Today, Bulgaria will experience typical summer weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31° and 36°
A new 30-kilometer green ring is set to be developed in Sofia on the former ring railway route, which is currently disused
Following its announcement in late May regarding its interest in operating the Sofia to Burgas route with stops in Plovdiv and Stara Zagora, Pimk Rail Express is now seeking approval to extend its services to additional railway routes across Bulgari
Archaeologists from the Regional Archaeological Museum in Plovdiv have uncovered over 500 coins from various historical periods
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is honoring the Dormition of St. John of Rila, known as the Wondermaker
In a statement to AFP, the family confirmed that Delon "passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and loved ones," requesting privacy during this time
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023