Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk Aims to Establish Buffer Zone, Says Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated yesterday that the unexpected Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region
Ukraine has demolished the last remaining bridge over the Seym River, leaving a Russian force of approximately 2,000 to 2,500 soldiers trapped. This group, largely made up of young conscripts recently enlisted, is now isolated from the rest of Russian territory to the north.
The Seym River serves as a crucial barrier between the Russian troops and their supply lines. With the bridge destroyed, the soldiers are unable to receive essential supplies such as ammunition and fuel. The possibility of constructing a pontoon bridge is remote, and any attempts to do so would likely be met with Ukrainian artillery fire.
The area cut off by this move spans about 700 square kilometers, roughly double the size of the Gaza Strip. The distance from the Seym River to the Ukrainian border is about 12 kilometers. Currently, Ukrainian forces control roughly 1,150 square kilometers of Russian-occupied territory.
Russian military commander Romanov has urged the immediate evacuation of the cities of Rylsk and Lgov, expressing concerns that Ukraine might initiate a further incursion into Bryansk Oblast and potentially encircle Russian troops defending Kursk Oblast.
The Kremlin has announced that it will not engage in negotiations with Ukraine following the ongoing invasion of Russia's Kursk region
