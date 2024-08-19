Bulgaria Sets New Record for Money in Circulation as Banknotes and Coins Surge

By the end of July, Bulgaria reached a new record for the value of money in circulation, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank. The total amount of banknotes in circulation hit a historic high of 29.168 billion leva, surpassing the previous record set at the end of last year by more than 342 million leva.

In just one month, the value of banknotes increased by 405 million leva, primarily due to the circulation of 50 leva and 100 leva notes. As of the end of July, the value of the largest banknotes reached BGN 26.23 billion, accounting for nearly 90 percent of all banknotes in the country.

The circulation of 10 leva and 5 leva banknotes remains comparatively lower, with 10 leva banknotes totaling 804 million leva and 5 leva notes amounting to 166 million leva. By contrast, the value of 50 leva banknotes stands at 12.3 billion leva, while 20 leva banknotes total 1.96 billion leva.

The Bulgarian National Bank has reported an increase in the circulation of banknotes for the sixth consecutive month. The trends indicate that by the end of 2023, there will be an increase in 5, 50, and 100 leva notes, while 10 and 20 leva notes are expected to decline.

In addition to banknotes, the total value of coins in circulation has also set a new record at 609 million leva, surpassing the previous record set just a month earlier by nearly 5 million leva. In 2024, there has been growth across all coin denominations, with the 1 and 2 leva coins experiencing the fastest increase. Their values now stand at 195 million leva and 94 million leva, respectively, up from 190 million leva and 90.5 million leva at the end of 2023.