Russia Refuses Negotiations as Ukraine's Kursk Invasion Escalates
The Kremlin has announced that it will not engage in negotiations with Ukraine following the ongoing invasion of Russia's Kursk region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated yesterday that the unexpected Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region is intended to establish a buffer zone to prevent further Russian attacks across the border, according to the Associated Press.
This marks the first time Zelensky has explicitly outlined the objectives of the operation, which commenced on August 6. Previously, he had indicated that Ukraine's primary goal was to protect residents in the neighboring Sumy region from relentless Russian shelling.
In his daily evening address, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's main focus in its defensive operations is to diminish Russia's military capabilities and undertake maximum counteroffensive measures. This, he explained, includes the creation of a buffer zone within the territory of the aggressor, referring to the operation in the Kursk region.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian forces destroyed a key bridge in the Kursk region and targeted another nearby, disrupting supply lines to the Russian military. However, the Associated Press noted that Russian forces still have the option of using pontoons or smaller bridges for their operations.
Ukraine has demolished the last remaining bridge over the Seym River, leaving a Russian force of approximately 2,000 to 2,500 soldiers trapped
A new Russian airstrike targeted Kyiv overnight, as Ukraine continues to report ongoing assaults in the Donbas regio
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has again accused Ukraine of engaging in provocations using drones and announced the ongoing fortification of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border
Russian forces are now positioned just 10 kilometers from the outskirts of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region
In recent days, Ukrainian forces have captured several settlements in Russia's Kursk region
