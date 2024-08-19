Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk Aims to Establish Buffer Zone, Says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated yesterday that the unexpected Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region is intended to establish a buffer zone to prevent further Russian attacks across the border, according to the Associated Press.

This marks the first time Zelensky has explicitly outlined the objectives of the operation, which commenced on August 6. Previously, he had indicated that Ukraine's primary goal was to protect residents in the neighboring Sumy region from relentless Russian shelling.

In his daily evening address, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's main focus in its defensive operations is to diminish Russia's military capabilities and undertake maximum counteroffensive measures. This, he explained, includes the creation of a buffer zone within the territory of the aggressor, referring to the operation in the Kursk region.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian forces destroyed a key bridge in the Kursk region and targeted another nearby, disrupting supply lines to the Russian military. However, the Associated Press noted that Russian forces still have the option of using pontoons or smaller bridges for their operations.