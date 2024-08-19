Blinken Arrives in Israel as Hostage Deal Negotiations Intensify

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday to advance negotiations for a potential hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, according to The Times of Israel. This marks Blinken's ninth visit since the conflict began in October. During his stay, Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid White House indications that a deal is close to being finalized.

Negotiations have been ongoing, with mid-level Israeli officials holding discussions in Cairo on Sunday following two days of talks in Qatar, fueling optimism among the mediating countries. Working groups remain in Doha, but Netanyahu, speaking shortly before Blinken's arrival, maintained his firm stance, emphasizing the need for more pressure on Hamas. Netanyahu sought to manage expectations, despite the optimism expressed by Washington.

At a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu underscored that Israel is engaging in negotiations based on give-and-take principles, not one-sided concessions. He stated that while there are areas where flexibility is possible, there are others where Israel remains steadfast, particularly regarding its security principles, which align with a proposal outlined on May 27 and supported by the United States. However, Netanyahu is reported to have introduced additional demands not included in that proposal.

The framework of the deal, as presented by US President Joe Biden on May 31, includes a three-stage plan. The initial six-week phase would involve a pause in Israel's ground operations and the withdrawal of soldiers in exchange for the release of 33 hostages, including women, children, the elderly, and the injured, while Israel would release 990 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas and some analysts have accused Netanyahu of stalling the deal to protect his ruling coalition.

A US official, after talks in Doha last week, noted that the Israeli team sent to Qatar appeared to have been given more authority, a nod to Netanyahu, who has faced criticism for not granting enough flexibility to his negotiators. Netanyahu, however, accused Hamas of refusing to close the deal, noting that the group did not even send a representative to the talks in Doha. He insisted that pressure should be directed at Hamas and its leader, Yahya Sinwar, rather than the Israeli government.

The urgency surrounding a hostage deal and ceasefire has intensified following the killings of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's military chief Fuad Shukr. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has also deepened, with fears of a polio outbreak. Iran has indicated it is holding off on launching an attack on Israel while ceasefire talks are ongoing but has threatened to act if the negotiations fail or if it perceives Israel is delaying the process.

The conflict, which began after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel on October 7, has resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 251 others, 111 of whom are believed to remain in Gaza. This includes the bodies of 39 individuals confirmed dead by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Earlier in November, Hamas released 105 civilians during a weeklong truce, and four hostages were freed earlier. Israeli forces have rescued seven hostages alive, and the bodies of 24 others have been recovered, three of whom were mistakenly killed by the military while attempting to escape.

In a separate incident, Israeli police are investigating an explosion in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening that resulted in one fatality, as reported by CNN. Another person was injured and taken to the hospital after being hit by shrapnel. District Commander Peretz Amar stated that the deceased was likely carrying the explosive material, although the individual's identity has not yet been confirmed.

Amar mentioned that it is too early to determine whether the explosion was a terrorist attack, but he confirmed that it was caused by a bomb. The identity of the deceased is seen as key to understanding the motive behind the incident. Amar noted that the injured person might be able to assist in the investigation. He emphasized that the deceased was not an innocent civilian but someone who was carrying an explosive device, adding that the possibility of an attempted attack remains high, based on findings at the scene.