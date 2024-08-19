Blinken Arrives in Israel as Hostage Deal Negotiations Intensify

World | August 19, 2024, Monday // 09:40
Bulgaria: Blinken Arrives in Israel as Hostage Deal Negotiations Intensify

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday to advance negotiations for a potential hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, according to The Times of Israel. This marks Blinken's ninth visit since the conflict began in October. During his stay, Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid White House indications that a deal is close to being finalized.

Negotiations have been ongoing, with mid-level Israeli officials holding discussions in Cairo on Sunday following two days of talks in Qatar, fueling optimism among the mediating countries. Working groups remain in Doha, but Netanyahu, speaking shortly before Blinken's arrival, maintained his firm stance, emphasizing the need for more pressure on Hamas. Netanyahu sought to manage expectations, despite the optimism expressed by Washington.

At a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu underscored that Israel is engaging in negotiations based on give-and-take principles, not one-sided concessions. He stated that while there are areas where flexibility is possible, there are others where Israel remains steadfast, particularly regarding its security principles, which align with a proposal outlined on May 27 and supported by the United States. However, Netanyahu is reported to have introduced additional demands not included in that proposal.

The framework of the deal, as presented by US President Joe Biden on May 31, includes a three-stage plan. The initial six-week phase would involve a pause in Israel's ground operations and the withdrawal of soldiers in exchange for the release of 33 hostages, including women, children, the elderly, and the injured, while Israel would release 990 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas and some analysts have accused Netanyahu of stalling the deal to protect his ruling coalition.

A US official, after talks in Doha last week, noted that the Israeli team sent to Qatar appeared to have been given more authority, a nod to Netanyahu, who has faced criticism for not granting enough flexibility to his negotiators. Netanyahu, however, accused Hamas of refusing to close the deal, noting that the group did not even send a representative to the talks in Doha. He insisted that pressure should be directed at Hamas and its leader, Yahya Sinwar, rather than the Israeli government.

The urgency surrounding a hostage deal and ceasefire has intensified following the killings of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's military chief Fuad Shukr. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has also deepened, with fears of a polio outbreak. Iran has indicated it is holding off on launching an attack on Israel while ceasefire talks are ongoing but has threatened to act if the negotiations fail or if it perceives Israel is delaying the process.

The conflict, which began after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel on October 7, has resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 251 others, 111 of whom are believed to remain in Gaza. This includes the bodies of 39 individuals confirmed dead by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Earlier in November, Hamas released 105 civilians during a weeklong truce, and four hostages were freed earlier. Israeli forces have rescued seven hostages alive, and the bodies of 24 others have been recovered, three of whom were mistakenly killed by the military while attempting to escape.

In a separate incident, Israeli police are investigating an explosion in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening that resulted in one fatality, as reported by CNN. Another person was injured and taken to the hospital after being hit by shrapnel. District Commander Peretz Amar stated that the deceased was likely carrying the explosive material, although the individual's identity has not yet been confirmed.

Amar mentioned that it is too early to determine whether the explosion was a terrorist attack, but he confirmed that it was caused by a bomb. The identity of the deceased is seen as key to understanding the motive behind the incident. Amar noted that the injured person might be able to assist in the investigation. He emphasized that the deceased was not an innocent civilian but someone who was carrying an explosive device, adding that the possibility of an attempted attack remains high, based on findings at the scene.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Hamas, US, Blinken

Related Articles:

Russia Claims Western Involvement in Kursk Invasion and Nord Stream Attack, Threatens World War III

Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet has warned that the recent invasion of the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces has pushed the world closer to a potential global conflict

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 11:13

Iranian Cyber Group APT42 Tried to Breach Biden and Trump Campaign Emails

A hacking group with ties to Iran has attempted to infiltrate the personal email accounts of over 10 individuals connected to the US headquarters of Joe Biden and Donald Trump

World | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 09:25

Kosovo: US Concerns Rise Over Potential Risks of Mitrovica Bridge Reopening

US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier expressed concerns today about the potential risks associated with reopening the bridge over the Iber River in Mitrovica

World » Southeast Europe | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 12:08

Biden: Ukrainian Offensive Poses Major Challenge for Putin

US President Joe Biden stated today that the Ukrainian offensive within Russian territory "creates a real dilemma for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin"

World | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 09:09

Hamas Rejects New Round of Israel Negotiations Amid Escalation Fears

Hamas has decided not to participate in the upcoming round of peace negotiations with Israel

World | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 08:54

Trump Expresses Hope for Renewed Rapport with Putin if Re-Elected

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee and former President, expressed his hope to rekindle a positive relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin

World | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 11:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

UK to Classify Misogyny as Form of Extremism Under New Strategy

Under new plans announced by the British Home Office, extreme misogyny will be classified as a form of extremism

World | August 19, 2024, Monday // 15:09

Russia Refuses Negotiations as Ukraine's Kursk Invasion Escalates

The Kremlin has announced that it will not engage in negotiations with Ukraine following the ongoing invasion of Russia's Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2024, Monday // 14:39

Ukraine Destroys Last Bridge Over Seym River, Trapping 2,500 Russian Soldiers

Ukraine has demolished the last remaining bridge over the Seym River, leaving a Russian force of approximately 2,000 to 2,500 soldiers trapped

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2024, Monday // 10:20

Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk Aims to Establish Buffer Zone, Says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated yesterday that the unexpected Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2024, Monday // 10:00

Russian Forces Capture New York

A new Russian airstrike targeted Kyiv overnight, as Ukraine continues to report ongoing assaults in the Donbas regio

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2024, Monday // 09:14

Serbian Police Neutralize Convicted Terrorist in Novi Pazar Operation

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic announced that the Serbian police shot and killed Senad Ramovic-Becan, a convicted terrorist, near Novi Pazar

World » Southeast Europe | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 16:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria