Violent Incident in Halkidiki: Four Remain in Custody, Bar Owner Released

Crime | August 19, 2024, Monday // 09:22
The Bulgarian owner of a bar in Halkidiki, along with three others who were investigated in connection with a violent incident involving Bulgarians, has been released, according to Greek public television ERT, BNR reports. Four additional individuals remain in custody, facing charges of attempted murder.

Greek police do not believe the serious incident was a random occurrence, as reported by ERT. The altercation began after a delay in service to a group of 7-10 Bulgarians, which escalated into pushing, shoving, and eventually a brutal attack on the Bulgarian bar owner.

During the confrontation, three armed security guards were called to the scene. They clashed with the group responsible for the disturbance, firing 5-6 shots inside the bar. The gunfire seriously injured one individual in the chest, and another suffered a superficial wound to the hand before the guards fled the scene.

ERT also confirmed that at least two of the three security guards who are currently being sought by authorities are Greek citizens of Bulgarian origin. These individuals have been under scrutiny by Greek authorities in the past for extortion and racketeering activities in nightclubs, including one arrest in 2021 for a shooting outside a Thessaloniki nightclub. Another was a member of the now-banned pro-fascist Greek party, Golden Dawn.

Regarding the underlying causes of the incident, Greek authorities have determined that the owner of the bar is a known figure in Bulgaria's criminal underworld. The Bulgarian drug trafficker who instigated the altercation allegedly has a rivalry with the bar owner and intended to damage the bar's business in the Chaniotis area of Halkidiki. The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Friday leading into Saturday.

