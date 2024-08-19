A new Russian airstrike targeted Kyiv overnight, as Ukraine continues to report ongoing assaults in the Donbas region. Despite these attacks, Ukrainian forces have reportedly made advances, capturing several more settlements in the Kursk region. Meanwhile, the Russian offensive remains focused on approaching the key city of Pokrovsk.

The situation in Pokrovsk is growing increasingly dire, as the front line has now advanced to within 10 kilometers of the city. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk has urged residents of Pokrovsk, Mirnograd, and Selidovo to evacuate immediately, warning that the front line is rapidly approaching their homes. Pokrovsk holds significant logistical importance for the Ukrainian army, serving as a crucial supply hub. If captured, it would provide Russian forces with operational space and bring them closer to achieving their goal of occupying the entire territory of the so-called DPR.

In a concerning development, Russian forces have reportedly captured the village of New York, located in the Toretsk direction. According to the Ukraine Now Telegram channel, which cited sources within the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian invaders took control of the village's center last night, leaving Ukrainian forces holding only the eastern and western parts. However, this information has not yet been confirmed by official Ukrainian sources or Russian military personnel.

Additionally, the Russian army has carried out at least 15 attacks on the city of Toretsk and surrounding villages, intensifying the pressure on Ukrainian defenses in the region.