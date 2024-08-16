Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria with Afternoon Showers Possible in the West

Hazardous Heat Warnings Issued Across Bulgaria as Weekend Weather Stays Hot
Bulgaria is bracing for hazardous heat, with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issuing orange and yellow codes across the country
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
Today, Bulgaria will experience typical summer weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31° and 36°, while Sofia will see around 33°. It will be mostly sunny throughout the day, although some parts of the western half of the country may experience increased cloudiness in the afternoon, leading to brief periods of rainfall and possibly hail.
In the mountainous regions, the weather will also be predominantly sunny. However, in the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria, short-term precipitation and thunderstorms are expected in some areas. The possibility of hail exists here as well. Temperatures will reach around 27° at an altitude of 1200 meters, and approximately 20° at 2000 meters.
The Black Sea coast will enjoy mostly sunny skies with maximum temperatures ranging from 28° to 31°. Sea water temperatures will be quite warm, measuring between 27° and 29°.
As for tomorrow, the day will start mostly sunny, but clouds will gather around noon over the western half of the country, bringing short-term rain showers and a chance of hail.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The environmental organization Green Balkans has registered an intriguing Bulgarian presence in the conflict zones of Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa, where military clashes continue
Bulgaria is bracing for hazardous heat, with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issuing orange and yellow codes across the country
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has indicated that July was likely the hottest month on record, following initial estimates suggesting it nearly surpassed the 2023 record
Bulgaria is set to experience another day of extreme heat, with yellow and orange weather warnings issued for high temperatures
An "orange" code indicating dangerously hot weather has been issued for 10 regions of Bulgaria, while a "yellow" code applies to 14 other regions
Starting today, Pleven and Lovech will implement a new water regime due to a reduced flow rate
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023