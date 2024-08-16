Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria with Afternoon Showers Possible in the West

August 19, 2024, Monday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria with Afternoon Showers Possible in the West Photo: Stella Ivanova

Today, Bulgaria will experience typical summer weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31° and 36°, while Sofia will see around 33°. It will be mostly sunny throughout the day, although some parts of the western half of the country may experience increased cloudiness in the afternoon, leading to brief periods of rainfall and possibly hail.

In the mountainous regions, the weather will also be predominantly sunny. However, in the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria, short-term precipitation and thunderstorms are expected in some areas. The possibility of hail exists here as well. Temperatures will reach around 27° at an altitude of 1200 meters, and approximately 20° at 2000 meters.

The Black Sea coast will enjoy mostly sunny skies with maximum temperatures ranging from 28° to 31°. Sea water temperatures will be quite warm, measuring between 27° and 29°.

As for tomorrow, the day will start mostly sunny, but clouds will gather around noon over the western half of the country, bringing short-term rain showers and a chance of hail.

