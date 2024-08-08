Serbian Police Neutralize Convicted Terrorist in Novi Pazar Operation

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 16:02
Bulgaria: Serbian Police Neutralize Convicted Terrorist in Novi Pazar Operation

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic announced that the Serbian police shot and killed Senad Ramovic-Becan, a convicted terrorist, near Novi Pazar in the southwestern part of the country last night. Dacic revealed that during an attempt to arrest Ramovic, he resisted, opened fire on the police, and was subsequently eliminated by the Special Anti-Terrorist Unit.

Ramovic had been previously sentenced to 13.5 years in prison for terrorism. He was originally arrested in 2007 following an armed attack on police officers in the village of Tarnava, near Novi Pazar. At that time, 14 of his associates were also apprehended, accused of plotting the assassination of the then-mufti Muamer Zukorlic, as well as preparing terrorist attacks in both Belgrade and Novi Pazar.

The operation to neutralize Ramovic was a collaborative effort involving the Serbian Special Anti-Terrorist Unit, the Serbian intelligence agency BIA, the Ministry of the Interior, and the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Novi Pazar. Dacic noted that the action took place in the village of Hotkovo, near Novi Pazar, where Ramovic was from, though he was not found at his home. He was eventually located in a house a few hundred meters away, owned by his brother-in-law Aldin Birčović, who is currently serving a sentence in Niš.

Ramovic had ties to the jihadist Miloš Žujović, who, on June 29, wounded police officer Miloš Jevremović with a crossbow in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade. Dacic mentioned that this incident was part of ongoing efforts to monitor the Wahhabi movement and address the potential threats posed by such extremist groups.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbian, terrorist, Ramovic

Related Articles:

Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concerts Canceled Due to Foiled ISIS Terrorist Plot

Three Taylor Swift concerts scheduled to take place in Vienna this week have been canceled following confirmation from Austrian authorities of a planned terrorist attack on the venue

World | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 09:33

Election Triumph: Vucic's Party Secures Majority in Serbian Elections

In Serbia, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has announced its victory in the recent city council elections across the nation

World » Southeast Europe | June 3, 2024, Monday // 10:37

Fatal Collision: One Dead, 30 Injured in Bus-Car Accident near Belgrade

RTS reported that a collision between a bus and a car near Mali Pozarevac

World » Southeast Europe | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 11:30

Tragic Death in Belgrade: Bosnian Deputy PM’s Brother Assaulted

Djordje Mijatovic, brother of the deputy prime minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, died

World » Southeast Europe | May 27, 2024, Monday // 17:27

Serbian Opposition Mounts Against UN Resolution on Srebrenica Genocide

The UN General Assembly is set to discuss and vote on a draft resolution regarding the Srebrenica massacre

World » Southeast Europe | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 14:27

"You Are Next" - Man Arrested for Threatening Serbian President Vucic

A man has been apprehended in Serbia after allegedly making threats against President Aleksandar Vucic, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic

World » Southeast Europe | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 11:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Greece Launches Monkeypox Vaccination Campaign Amid Rising Cases

Greece has initiated its monkeypox vaccination campaign as of July 22

World » Southeast Europe | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 11:23

Greece Faces Food Price Surge as Fires and Drought Devastate Harvests

In Greece, the aftermath of devastating fires and prolonged droughts has led to a sudden surge in food prices

World » Southeast Europe | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 13:54

Croatia Brings Back Conscription Amid Rising Global Tensions

Croatia will reintroduce compulsory military service starting January 1, 202

World » Southeast Europe | August 16, 2024, Friday // 10:07

Water Crisis Hits Greece: Emergency Declared in Multiple Regions

Greece is grappling with a severe water shortage that impacts both its islands and mainland

World » Southeast Europe | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Fire Near Athens Ravaged Area Twice the Size of Manhattan

A devastating fire near Athens this week has scorched an area of 104 square kilometers, nearly twice the size of Manhatta

World » Southeast Europe | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Kosovo: US Concerns Rise Over Potential Risks of Mitrovica Bridge Reopening

US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier expressed concerns today about the potential risks associated with reopening the bridge over the Iber River in Mitrovica

World » Southeast Europe | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 12:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria