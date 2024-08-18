Belarus Fortifies Border Amid Claims of Ukrainian Aggression

World » UKRAINE | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 15:31
Bulgaria: Belarus Fortifies Border Amid Claims of Ukrainian Aggression @BELTA

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has again accused Ukraine of engaging in provocations using drones and announced the ongoing fortification of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. He emphasized that the border is now heavily mined, describing it as being fortified "like never before." Lukashenko made these remarks during an interview with the Russia 1 TV channel, where he also claimed that Kyiv has positioned 120,000 troops along the border, prompting Belarus to station its own forces in response.

In response to the perceived threat, Lukashenko stated that Belarus has deployed nearly a third of its armed forces along the entire common border with Ukraine. However, he did not provide specific numbers regarding troop deployments. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies' 2022 military balance sheet, the professional Belarusian army consists of approximately 48,000 soldiers, with an additional 12,000 personnel in the state's border forces.

Belarusian officials have reported incidents involving drones on August 9, which they believe originated from Ukraine. Minsk claims that some drones were shot down over Belarusian territory, while others were destroyed over Russian territory. In light of these incidents, Belarusian forces have been reinforced in the Gomel and Mazyr regions, located in the southern part of Belarus along the Ukrainian border.

The situation along the border remains tense, according to Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, who warned of a high likelihood of armed provocations from Ukraine. Despite these assertions, Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to Belarus' latest claims. On the other hand, Kyiv recently indicated that there are no signs of Belarusian troops massing along the border.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, issued a stern warning that Ukrainian troops would suffer significant losses if they attempted to cross the heavily mined border. His comments come amid ongoing tensions in the region, further complicated by Ukraine's recent incursion into Russia's western border, which began on August 6, leading to confusion among Russia's top military officials.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lukashenko, Ukraine, drones, Belarus

Related Articles:

In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive

In a world teetering on the brink of potential catastrophe, an old Bulgarian saying has taken on new life: "If the apocalypse is near, come to Bulgaria - where we're happily living a century behind!

Novinite Insider » Opinions | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 14:05

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Announces Priority for Air and Rail Transport of Military Aid to Ukraine

During a parliamentary session on Friday, caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov emphasized that Bulgaria is prioritizing air and rail transport for the military aid being sent to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | August 16, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Russia Claims Western Involvement in Kursk Invasion and Nord Stream Attack, Threatens World War III

Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet has warned that the recent invasion of the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces has pushed the world closer to a potential global conflict

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 11:13

Lukashenko Urges Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

In a two-hour television interview recorded for a Russian TV channel, but not yet aired, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 10:12

British Ministry of Defense: Ukraine Authorized to Strike Inside Russia

The UK Ministry of Defense has confirmed that Ukraine is permitted to use British weapons on Russian territory

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 15:07

State of Emergency Declared in Russia's Belgorod Region Amid Ukrainian Attacks

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region has declared a state of emergency following recent attack

World » Russia | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk Aims to Establish Buffer Zone, Says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated yesterday that the unexpected Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2024, Monday // 10:00

Russian Forces Capture New York

A new Russian airstrike targeted Kyiv overnight, as Ukraine continues to report ongoing assaults in the Donbas regio

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2024, Monday // 09:14

Russian Troops 10 Kilometers from Pokrovsk

Russian forces are now positioned just 10 kilometers from the outskirts of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 14:00

Ukrainian Forces Seize Key Settlements in Kursk, Destroy Bridges

In recent days, Ukrainian forces have captured several settlements in Russia's Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Ukrainian Advances in Kursk Fail to Ease Pressure on Donetsk Region

Ukrainian authorities have urged residents of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region to evacuate quickly, as Russian forces advance towards the city

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:51

Drunken Plot and a Yacht: The Story Behind the Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion

A Ukrainian sabotage group has been linked to the explosion of Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline, using a tourist yacht to carry out the mission

World » Ukraine | August 16, 2024, Friday // 10:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria