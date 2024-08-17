Greece Launches Monkeypox Vaccination Campaign Amid Rising Cases

Greece Faces Food Price Surge as Fires and Drought Devastate Harvests
In Greece, the aftermath of devastating fires and prolonged droughts has led to a sudden surge in food prices
Greece has initiated its monkeypox vaccination campaign as of July 22, according to an announcement by Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis. This action follows the World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration that the spread of monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern.
Georgiadis explained that while the monkeypox virus shares genetic similarities with the smallpox virus, it is generally less contagious and causes milder symptoms. He noted a significant increase in cases in 2024, with a 160 percent rise attributed to a new, more severe variant of the virus. Since January 2022, there have been 38,465 reported cases and 1,456 deaths across 16 African nations.
The minister highlighted that the most vulnerable groups include men who have sex with men, men who have sex with women, and transgender individuals, particularly those with multiple sexual partners. Georgiadis emphasized that individuals in these groups do not need to disclose their identity when registering for the vaccine.
Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic announced that the Serbian police shot and killed Senad Ramovic-Becan, a convicted terrorist, near Novi Pazar
Croatia will reintroduce compulsory military service starting January 1, 202
Greece is grappling with a severe water shortage that impacts both its islands and mainland
A devastating fire near Athens this week has scorched an area of 104 square kilometers, nearly twice the size of Manhatta
US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier expressed concerns today about the potential risks associated with reopening the bridge over the Iber River in Mitrovica
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023