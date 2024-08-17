Greece Launches Monkeypox Vaccination Campaign Amid Rising Cases

Greece has initiated its monkeypox vaccination campaign as of July 22, according to an announcement by Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis. This action follows the World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration that the spread of monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern.

Georgiadis explained that while the monkeypox virus shares genetic similarities with the smallpox virus, it is generally less contagious and causes milder symptoms. He noted a significant increase in cases in 2024, with a 160 percent rise attributed to a new, more severe variant of the virus. Since January 2022, there have been 38,465 reported cases and 1,456 deaths across 16 African nations.

The minister highlighted that the most vulnerable groups include men who have sex with men, men who have sex with women, and transgender individuals, particularly those with multiple sexual partners. Georgiadis emphasized that individuals in these groups do not need to disclose their identity when registering for the vaccine.