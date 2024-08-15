Honoring St. John of Rila: Bulgaria's Spiritual Guardian and Wondermaker

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is honoring the Dormition of St. John of Rila, known as the Wondermaker and regarded as the spiritual guardian of the Bulgarian people. St. John of Rila, the most cherished native saint, lived during the ninth and tenth centuries. His life as a hermit in the Rila Mountains serves as an example of spiritual excellence.

Today, Orthodox churches will resonate with words of praise: "The foundation of repentance, an example of mercy, a model of consolation and spiritual perfection was your equal angelic life, monks. Father John, who lived in prayer, fasting, and tears, pray to Christ God for our souls!"

St. John of Rila, also known as Ivan Rilski, is venerated not only for his pious life but also for his enduring influence on Bulgarian spiritual culture. Born around 876 AD, he dedicated his life to asceticism and founded the Rila Monastery, which became a center of spiritual life and education in medieval Bulgaria. His legacy includes numerous miracles attributed to him both during his lifetime and posthumously. Today, the Rila Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, remains a symbol of his profound impact, drawing pilgrims and visitors who seek to honor his memory and find inspiration in his teachings.