Russian Authorities Target Italian Journalists for Reporting in Kursk

Russia has initiated a criminal case against Italian journalists who reported on the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region. Stefania Battistini and cameraman Simone Traini, both working for Rai TV, are the subjects of the investigation. In response, Italian authorities have recalled the journalists to Milan, citing security concerns.

Russia accuses the pair of illegally entering its territory and broadcasting footage from the Sudzha area. The Italian ambassador in Moscow was summoned to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she emphasized that news teams operate independently. Rai defended its journalists, stating that "journalism is not a crime, and reports are not subject to prior approval."

