Halkidiki Bar Shooting: Suspect Still at Large Amid Ongoing Investigation

Violent Incident in Halkidiki: Four Remain in Custody, Bar Owner Released
The Bulgarian owner of a bar in Halkidiki, along with three others who were investigated in connection with a violent incident involving Bulgarians, has been released
Greek authorities are still searching for the shooter involved in the Halkidiki beach bar incident, where one of the Bulgarians injured remains in serious condition, according to Greek media. The shootout in Chaniotis resulted in three injuries and five arrests, including Kiril Kirov, known as "the Russian," who is allegedly linked to Christophoros Amanatidis, also known as "Taki".
A video from the establishment's security cameras was released by Greek media, showing that many customers also recorded the incident. Official police information is still pending as the investigation continues.
Initial reports suggested the altercation was linked to Bulgarian mafia disputes, but eyewitnesses claim it started over a delayed order. Authorities have yet to identify the shooter or confirm whether those involved in the altercation knew each other beforehand. The direction of the investigation and the evidence presented to the court will determine the outcome, but such serious crimes in Greece carry heavy penalties, including imprisonment.
