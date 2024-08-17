Russian forces are now positioned just 10 kilometers from the outskirts of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This advancement comes amid ongoing conflicts in the region, where Ukrainian forces have been engaged in various operations.

Meanwhile, the management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was installed by Moscow, reported that the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a drone attack on a road near the facility. Although there were no injuries from the attack, it posed an immediate risk to the safety of the plant’s personnel. The press center of the plant noted that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, who oversee safety in the region, visited the site where an explosive-laden projectile had fallen. Russia assumed control of the plant shortly after the onset of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

In another development, the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region appears to be losing momentum. On Friday, Ukrainian forces advanced slightly south-southeast of Suja, leading to the destruction of two bridges over the Seym River. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that an attack on one of these bridges resulted in the deaths of volunteers assisting with evacuations and accused Ukraine of employing Western missiles, possibly US HIMARS.

Despite these Ukrainian actions, the offensive in the Kursk region has not significantly impacted the Russian pressure in the Donetsk area, where Russian forces continue to press closer to Pokrovsk.