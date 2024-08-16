Greece Faces Food Price Surge as Fires and Drought Devastate Harvests
In Greece, the aftermath of devastating fires and prolonged droughts has led to a sudden surge in food prices, which have risen by over 30%. The fires, which have destroyed more than 100 homes and devastated large areas of farmland, have left only ashes where once thriving greenhouses near Marathon stood. As a result, the local supply of fruits and vegetables has plummeted.
With Greek produce in short supply, traders have turned to imports to meet demand. Watermelons are now being sourced from Albania, potatoes from Egypt, tomatoes from Turkey, and 62% of peppers are imported, according to the Consumers Union. The increase in food prices has been significant, with lamb now costing 16 euros per kilo, a sharp rise attributed to both the impact of recent plague restrictions and ongoing drought conditions, which have led to irrigation bans in some areas.
The fires, particularly those affecting Attica, have been described as an environmental disaster by opposition lawmakers, who have criticized the government for its inability to manage the resultant market speculation. In the past 24 hours alone, 47 new fires have broken out, though most have been contained. Authorities have issued a high-risk warning for several regions, including islands in the Aegean Sea, as well as Attica, Corinth, and the Peloponnese.
