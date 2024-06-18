Drunk Driver Causes Collision with Ambulance in Asenovgrad

In Asenovgrad, a serious accident involving an ambulance and a car occurred late Friday night, resulting in both vehicles overturning. According to Plovdiv police, the crash happened around 9 p.m. at an intersection when a Citroen collided with the emergency vehicle.

Preliminary reports indicate that the ambulance, responding to an emergency, was traveling at high speed with its lights and sirens activated and ran a red light. The Citroen, which had the green light, was struck by the ambulance. As a result of the collision, four individuals sustained injuries.

The injured included three members of the medical team—comprising a doctor, a driver, and a medical assistant—as well as a 56-year-old woman driving the Citroen. All four were examined and subsequently allowed to return home for treatment.

Further investigation revealed that the Citroen driver had been drinking. A breathalyzer test registered 0.8 ppm of alcohol, and a blood sample was taken for additional analysis. The incident is currently being addressed administratively.