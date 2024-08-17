Violence Erupts in Halkidiki Bar: Five Bulgarians Arrested, Three Hospitalized

Crime | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 12:39
Bulgaria: Violence Erupts in Halkidiki Bar: Five Bulgarians Arrested, Three Hospitalized @BGNES

Five Bulgarians have been detained by Greek police following a violent incident at a night bar in Halkidiki. The altercation left three of the suspects hospitalized. An ongoing investigation is attempting to clarify the details of the event, reports BNR.

Witnesses report that the altercation began when the group of Bulgarians had a disagreement with the bar's owner, leading to a physical confrontation. During the incident, one of the Bulgarians was shot and is currently in serious condition at a hospital in Polygyros, Halkidiki. The Greek media has reported this information, though the identity of the shooter and the circumstances surrounding the injuries of the other two Bulgarians, who are hospitalized but not in critical condition, remain unclear.

The incident of violence broke out between a group in a beach bar, while a music night was taking place and where there were many people, including families. The injured were taken by ambulance to Kassandria Health Center and then it was deemed necessary to transfer them to Polygyros Hospital. The health condition of the shot man is considered by doctors to be particularly serious. The police are collecting statements from eyewitnesses to establish the circumstances of the incident. According to local media, it is considered possible that people belonging to the Bulgarian mafia were involved in the incident, adds BNT.

Emergency medical teams responded to the scene in Chaniotis, Halkidiki, where there were unconfirmed rumors of a fatality. Reports indicate that the five Bulgarians, who were reportedly armed, discharged their weapons into the air, causing a panic among the bar's patrons and nearby diners.

The police have not yet issued an official statement, and the investigation is still in progress to determine the full details of the incident.

The Bulgarian Consulate General in Thessaloniki has been informed about the shooting involving Bulgarian nationals in Chaniotis. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Nova TV that they are awaiting official details from Greek authorities regarding the incident, which occurred on Friday night in a popular bar on the Halkidiki peninsula.

The altercation resulted in one Bulgarian being critically injured by a gunshot to the chest, another being stabbed, and a third person being beaten. The Consulate General in Thessaloniki is actively monitoring the situation and is in regular communication with Greek officials.

For any required assistance, Bulgarian citizens are advised to contact the Consulate General in Thessaloniki at the following numbers: +30 2310 829 210, +30 2310 869 510, or the duty phone for out-of-hours support: +30 2310 869 520. They can also reach out via email at Consulate.Thessaloniki@mfa.bg.

Bulgarian tourists are a significant presence in Halkidiki, Greece, attracted by the region’s cheap prices and vibrant nightlife.

