Sofia to Develop 30-Kilometer Green Ring on Former Railway Route

A new 30-kilometer green ring is set to be developed in Sofia on the former ring railway route, which is currently disused. This initiative, revealed by municipal councilor Vili Lilkov, aims to repurpose the old railway into a space for pedestrians and cyclists, complete with children's playgrounds and green areas.

Lilkov explained that the project will involve removing the old railway tracks to create a continuous ring around the central area of Sofia. The ring will feature pedestrian and bicycle paths enhanced with green spaces, sports and playground facilities, sculptures, open-air museum exhibits, observation decks, and additional afforestation.

The proposed ring will integrate with existing radial roads, allowing cyclists and pedestrians to traverse the city and access various parks, including Borisova gradina, the Slatinska River area, and Zapaden Park. The route will also intersect several rivers.

According to Lilkov, a significant portion of the green ring could be realized by the end of the current mandate. The municipality currently owns about 10 kilometers of the route, from "Hladilnika" to "Poduyane" station, while the remaining 20 kilometers need to be transferred from the state.

The former "Pioneer" station, which is now owned by the local government, is planned to be transformed into a sports complex, and there is also the idea of establishing a museum dedicated to the old ring line, showcasing lattice towers, railway infrastructure, and semaphores.

In addition, Lilkov mentioned that the site of the old amusement park in Sofia is intended for landscaping and attractions. However, this development is contingent on a change in land status by its owner.

The plan also includes relocating the traffic police from "Lachezar Stanchev" to the outskirts of "Nadezhda," to free up space for new parks and gardens in the area.

The green ring project will start at "Hladilnika," passing through Borisova gradina, a former freight station, and crossing "Simeonovsko shosse." It will then continue past the former "Pioneer" station, the "Yug" bus station, and along the Dragovichka River, with the route extending near the psychiatric clinic, under "Tsarigradsko shosse," and around KAT grounds. The path will traverse the Neolithic settlement in "Slatina," cross "Shipchenski Pass," and end at Slatin Hill. The route then heads towards "Poduyane" cargo station, follows the old train line through "Central Station," passes "Krasna Polyana," "Zaharna Fabrika," and finally returns to the "Ivan Vazov" market, where a narrow-gauge railway once operated.