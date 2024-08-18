Sofia to Develop 30-Kilometer Green Ring on Former Railway Route
A new 30-kilometer green ring is set to be developed in Sofia on the former ring railway route, which is currently disused. This initiative, revealed by municipal councilor Vili Lilkov, aims to repurpose the old railway into a space for pedestrians and cyclists, complete with children's playgrounds and green areas.
Lilkov explained that the project will involve removing the old railway tracks to create a continuous ring around the central area of Sofia. The ring will feature pedestrian and bicycle paths enhanced with green spaces, sports and playground facilities, sculptures, open-air museum exhibits, observation decks, and additional afforestation.
The proposed ring will integrate with existing radial roads, allowing cyclists and pedestrians to traverse the city and access various parks, including Borisova gradina, the Slatinska River area, and Zapaden Park. The route will also intersect several rivers.
According to Lilkov, a significant portion of the green ring could be realized by the end of the current mandate. The municipality currently owns about 10 kilometers of the route, from "Hladilnika" to "Poduyane" station, while the remaining 20 kilometers need to be transferred from the state.
The former "Pioneer" station, which is now owned by the local government, is planned to be transformed into a sports complex, and there is also the idea of establishing a museum dedicated to the old ring line, showcasing lattice towers, railway infrastructure, and semaphores.
In addition, Lilkov mentioned that the site of the old amusement park in Sofia is intended for landscaping and attractions. However, this development is contingent on a change in land status by its owner.
The plan also includes relocating the traffic police from "Lachezar Stanchev" to the outskirts of "Nadezhda," to free up space for new parks and gardens in the area.
The green ring project will start at "Hladilnika," passing through Borisova gradina, a former freight station, and crossing "Simeonovsko shosse." It will then continue past the former "Pioneer" station, the "Yug" bus station, and along the Dragovichka River, with the route extending near the psychiatric clinic, under "Tsarigradsko shosse," and around KAT grounds. The path will traverse the Neolithic settlement in "Slatina," cross "Shipchenski Pass," and end at Slatin Hill. The route then heads towards "Poduyane" cargo station, follows the old train line through "Central Station," passes "Krasna Polyana," "Zaharna Fabrika," and finally returns to the "Ivan Vazov" market, where a narrow-gauge railway once operated.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria with Afternoon Showers Possible in the West
Today, Bulgaria will experience typical summer weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31° and 36°
BDZ Alternative: Pimk Rail Express Expands Ambitions with New Routes Across Bulgaria
Following its announcement in late May regarding its interest in operating the Sofia to Burgas route with stops in Plovdiv and Stara Zagora, Pimk Rail Express is now seeking approval to extend its services to additional railway routes across Bulgari
Roman-Era Treasures Discovered at the Foot of Plovdiv's Old Town
Archaeologists from the Regional Archaeological Museum in Plovdiv have uncovered over 500 coins from various historical periods
Honoring St. John of Rila: Bulgaria's Spiritual Guardian and Wondermaker
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is honoring the Dormition of St. John of Rila, known as the Wondermaker
French Film Legend Alain Delon has Died at 88
In a statement to AFP, the family confirmed that Delon "passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and loved ones," requesting privacy during this time
Drunk Driver Causes Collision with Ambulance in Asenovgrad
In Asenovgrad, a serious accident involving an ambulance and a car occurred late Friday night