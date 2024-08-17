BAFTA Declines Gender-Neutral Acting Categories, Non-Binary Stars Must Choose

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has decided not to introduce gender-neutral acting categories at its awards ceremony. Despite increasing calls for inclusivity, particularly for non-binary performers, BAFTA has chosen to stick with its traditional male and female categories. This decision effectively requires non-binary stars to select a category, either "actor" or "actress," if they wish to be recognized.

The move has sparked significant debate on social media, with varied reactions from fans. According to the Daily Mail, BAFTA will continue to use gendered categories and expects nominees to specify their gender or gender identity when applying. The guidelines released last week state that film producers must confirm the gender identity of each nominee. A source noted that it remains up to the individual entrant to choose their category.

This issue has been under discussion since 2022 when the Brit Awards, BAFTA's music counterpart, transitioned to gender-neutral categories. BAFTA had previously stated they were engaged in thoughtful consultation on this topic with industry experts. Despite this, the latest update maintains the status quo, although winners can choose to have their awards refer to them as "performers" if they prefer.

The decision has elicited a range of responses from the public. Some fans criticize BAFTA for not aligning with the broader industry trend toward inclusivity. One commentator lamented the lack of a non-binary category, suggesting it would provide a more equitable solution. Another expressed frustration, arguing that the refusal to adopt a gender-neutral option contradicts the push for inclusivity seen in other areas.

Conversely, some supporters of BAFTA's decision argue that maintaining traditional categories is a sensible choice. One fan remarked that actors have chosen their side when taking on roles, while another praised the decision for keeping awards straightforward and simple. Some users believe that gendered categories are appropriate and reflect actual distinctions rather than abstract labels.

The impact of BAFTA’s decision on non-binary performers remains to be seen. Notable non-binary actors such as Emma Corrin, Emma D'Arcy, and Bella Ramsey may find themselves in a difficult position. Previously, non-binary performers like Liv Hewson have chosen not to enter gendered categories, feeling they did not fit within the existing options. Hewson, for instance, declined to compete for a Primetime Emmy Award, stating that there was no suitable place for them in the categories available.

In contrast to BAFTA, the Brit Awards have eliminated gendered categories in a bid for greater inclusivity, though this move has been met with mixed reactions. Some artists, such as Adele, have expressed their love for being recognized as female artists despite the changes. The decision to remove gendered categories has led to controversies, including instances where nominees were exclusively male. Other prestigious awards, like the Oscars and the Tonys, continue to maintain separate categories for Best Actress and Best Actor.