BAFTA Declines Gender-Neutral Acting Categories, Non-Binary Stars Must Choose

World | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:17
Bulgaria: BAFTA Declines Gender-Neutral Acting Categories, Non-Binary Stars Must Choose

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has decided not to introduce gender-neutral acting categories at its awards ceremony. Despite increasing calls for inclusivity, particularly for non-binary performers, BAFTA has chosen to stick with its traditional male and female categories. This decision effectively requires non-binary stars to select a category, either "actor" or "actress," if they wish to be recognized.

The move has sparked significant debate on social media, with varied reactions from fans. According to the Daily Mail, BAFTA will continue to use gendered categories and expects nominees to specify their gender or gender identity when applying. The guidelines released last week state that film producers must confirm the gender identity of each nominee. A source noted that it remains up to the individual entrant to choose their category.

This issue has been under discussion since 2022 when the Brit Awards, BAFTA's music counterpart, transitioned to gender-neutral categories. BAFTA had previously stated they were engaged in thoughtful consultation on this topic with industry experts. Despite this, the latest update maintains the status quo, although winners can choose to have their awards refer to them as "performers" if they prefer.

The decision has elicited a range of responses from the public. Some fans criticize BAFTA for not aligning with the broader industry trend toward inclusivity. One commentator lamented the lack of a non-binary category, suggesting it would provide a more equitable solution. Another expressed frustration, arguing that the refusal to adopt a gender-neutral option contradicts the push for inclusivity seen in other areas.

Conversely, some supporters of BAFTA's decision argue that maintaining traditional categories is a sensible choice. One fan remarked that actors have chosen their side when taking on roles, while another praised the decision for keeping awards straightforward and simple. Some users believe that gendered categories are appropriate and reflect actual distinctions rather than abstract labels.

The impact of BAFTA’s decision on non-binary performers remains to be seen. Notable non-binary actors such as Emma Corrin, Emma D'Arcy, and Bella Ramsey may find themselves in a difficult position. Previously, non-binary performers like Liv Hewson have chosen not to enter gendered categories, feeling they did not fit within the existing options. Hewson, for instance, declined to compete for a Primetime Emmy Award, stating that there was no suitable place for them in the categories available.

In contrast to BAFTA, the Brit Awards have eliminated gendered categories in a bid for greater inclusivity, though this move has been met with mixed reactions. Some artists, such as Adele, have expressed their love for being recognized as female artists despite the changes. The decision to remove gendered categories has led to controversies, including instances where nominees were exclusively male. Other prestigious awards, like the Oscars and the Tonys, continue to maintain separate categories for Best Actress and Best Actor.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BAFTA, gender, awards

Related Articles:

Kornelia Ninova: New Law in Bulgaria Protects Children from Gender Identity Propaganda

In a recent discussion with bTV, left-wing MP Kornelia Ninova addressed the proposed changes to the Law on Preschool and School Education introduced by the "Revival" parliamentary grou

Politics | August 9, 2024, Friday // 10:47

Turkey's Erdogan: Eurovision is a Threat to Family Values

For the past 12 years, Turkey has deliberately refrained from participating in the Eurovision Song Contest, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizing the event

World | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 10:42

Bulgarian Unions Propose Ending Salary Secrecy Amid Workplace Rights Concerns

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) is set to unveil a comprehensive report highlighting workplace rights violations, with a notable focus on gender disparities

Society | April 21, 2024, Sunday // 10:02

Bulgaria's Domestic Violence Statistics: 80% Male Perpetrators, 20% Female

In Bulgaria, a stark reality persists regarding domestic violence, as highlighted by Assoc. Dr. Aleksey Pamporov from the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Crime | April 19, 2024, Friday // 16:02

Bulgarian Composer Borislav Slavov Wins Prestigious BAFTA Award for Game Music

Talented Bulgarian composer Borislav Slavov has clinched the prestigious BAFTA award for Best Music at the 20th edition of the BAFTA GAMES AWARDS

Society | April 12, 2024, Friday // 16:57

J.K. Rowling Criticizes 'Harry Potter' Actors for Gender Reassignment Support

Renowned author J.K. Rowling stated that she won't grant forgiveness to actors involved in the "Harry Potter" series adaptation, even if they apologize for their support of transgender individuals, BTA reported

Society | April 12, 2024, Friday // 10:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Russian Troops 10 Kilometers from Pokrovsk

Russian forces are now positioned just 10 kilometers from the outskirts of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 14:00

Greece Faces Food Price Surge as Fires and Drought Devastate Harvests

In Greece, the aftermath of devastating fires and prolonged droughts has led to a sudden surge in food prices

World » Southeast Europe | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 13:54

Ukrainian Forces Seize Key Settlements in Kursk, Destroy Bridges

In recent days, Ukrainian forces have captured several settlements in Russia's Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Ukrainian Advances in Kursk Fail to Ease Pressure on Donetsk Region

Ukrainian authorities have urged residents of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region to evacuate quickly, as Russian forces advance towards the city

World » Ukraine | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:51

Poland Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Amid Accusations

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister has firmly denied any involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline

World » EU | August 16, 2024, Friday // 17:12

UN Criticizes Bulgaria's New Law Banning LGBT Discussions in Schools

The UN Human Rights Office, through spokesperson Liz Throssell, has expressed deep concern over the recent legislative amendment in Bulgaria that prohibits discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools

World » EU | August 16, 2024, Friday // 16:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria