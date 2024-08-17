Ukrainian Forces Seize Key Settlements in Kursk, Destroy Bridges

In recent days, Ukrainian forces have captured several settlements in Russia's Kursk region. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Defense Forces advanced southeast of Sudzha, with geolocation images confirming Ukrainian military activity in the village of Borki. Russian military channels have indicated that Ukrainian troops have also moved east of Mirnoe and south of Spalnoe, while clashes continue near Ruski Porechni, east of Agronom, and along the line from Giri-Kamyshnoe-Krupets-Spa to the southeast.

Ukrainian mobile units have continued to carry out limited attacks along the active contact line in the Kursk region, with additional strikes near Korenevo and west of the village of Snagost. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that Russian forces repelled an armored attack by Ukrainian troops near Gordeyevka, south of Korenevo, as well as west of Anastasiyevka and southeast of Kauchuk, about 27 kilometers from the international border. Additionally, Russian military bloggers reported attacks on Ukrainian forces near the village of Otrubi, southwest of Korenevo, and along the international border.

Analysts have highlighted the destruction of two bridges in the Glukhovsky district of the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces. According to Russian sources, HIMARS strikes targeted Glushkovo and Zvannoe, southeast of Korenevo. Geolocation footage released on August 16 revealed that the bridge in Glushkovo collapsed after the strike, with Russian military bloggers noting that this would complicate Russian ground communication lines in the area.

The Ukrainian advances in the Kursk region have sparked renewed debate over the restrictions on the use of Western weapons, which Ukraine currently observes. This operation could also shift Western perceptions of Ukraine's military capabilities. NATO's former Supreme Allied Commander Europe, James Stavridis, described the Ukrainian operation in Kursk as a "stunning turn" in the war against Russia. Meanwhile, reports from Bild suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a counter-operation called "Operation Revenge."

