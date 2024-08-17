Ukrainian authorities have urged residents of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region to evacuate quickly, as Russian forces advance towards the city. Russian troops are now less than 10 kilometers from Pokrovsk, a strategic location due to its significance as a transport and industrial hub, as well as its coal-rich area. Before the war, Pokrovsk had a population of around 600,000, though it is unclear how many remain after the Russian invasion. In recent days, approximately 2,000 people, including children and adults, have been evacuated from the city.

Despite the Ukrainian army's advances into Russia's Kursk region, observers note that this offensive has not yet reduced Russian pressure in Donetsk. Russian forces are continuing their push in the Donetsk region, with military analysts predicting an imminent and intense battle for control of Pokrovsk.

Assault units of the Ukrainian armed forces have made progress in the Kursk region, advancing between one and three kilometers in certain areas. Ukrainian forces now control 82 settlements in the region, according to General Oleksandr Syrskyi the commander-in-chief. Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk confirmed that Ukrainian pilots are actively conducting combat missions, targeting enemy strongholds, logistics centers, and supply routes.

It is believed that General Syrskyi had anticipated that the Russian forces might redirect reinforcements from the critical areas of Toretsk and Pokrovsk to defend Kursk. However, according to sources within the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group, which is active on the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces have not experienced any reduction in combat intensity during the week of the operation. Russian troops continue their relentless assaults on the embattled city of Toretsk, bombarding it with aerial attacks and advancing daily in the villages approaching Pokrovsk.

Although Russian forces lack sufficient strength to launch a counteroffensive, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have started constructing defensive lines, signaling their intent to maintain control of the territories they have secured.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that its "North" group of troops repelled several Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk region, including at Ruskoe Porechnoe, Gordeevka, and Anastasievka. Moscow has sent reinforcements to the area, slowing the Ukrainian advance as Russian defenses become more organized. Meanwhile, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov of Russia's Belgorod region announced that the Ukrainian army has shelled two villages there, leading to the evacuation of five settlements near the border.

President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the significance of the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region, stating that the losses inflicted on the Russian occupiers are beneficial to Ukraine's defense efforts. He emphasized that the destruction of the Russian army's logistics and depletion of its reserves are key to Ukraine's strategy.