37-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Burgas Park

Society » INCIDENTS | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:39
Bulgaria: 37-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Burgas Park @novinite.com

A 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the early hours of this morning in Borisova Garden, located in Burgas. The incident occurred shortly before 05:00 AM. Initial reports suggest that a quarrel between two young men escalated into a physical altercation, which tragically ended with one of the men being stabbed with a knife and succumbing to his injuries.

Following swift police action, the suspect—a 26-year-old man from Haskovo with a prior criminal record—was apprehended. After the stabbing, the assailant fled the scene on foot but was quickly tracked down and arrested. The knife used in the crime was recovered and seized as evidence.

The victim’s identity has been confirmed, and his body has been transferred to the Forensic Medicine department at the Burgas City Hospital for an autopsy. The suspect has reportedly confessed to the crime in full. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

