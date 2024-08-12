Roman-Era Treasures Discovered at the Foot of Plovdiv's Old Town
Archaeologists from the Regional Archaeological Museum in Plovdiv have uncovered over 500 coins from various historical periods, along with gold ingots likely intended for jewelry production. These discoveries were made during rescue excavations at the base of the Old Town, within the historically significant Philipopol-Trimontium-Plovdiv zone, adjacent to the Eastern Gate of Philippopolis.
The site is believed to have housed commercial and craft-related establishments during the Roman era and earlier antiquity, although no evidence of residential buildings has been found, according to Desislava Davidova, the head of the archaeological research.
Most of the discovered coins are bronze, indicating that the area has been inhabited for over 2,500 years. Davidova noted that the coins are currently undergoing restoration, and some may be silver with a heavy patina, making them difficult to identify initially.
The gold ingot, found in a secondary excavation pit within the multi-layered site, is still to be assayed. It was likely intended for decorative purposes, possibly to be fashioned into jewelry, rather than for coin production. Additionally, a significant amount of ceramic material from various eras was also uncovered during the excavation.
