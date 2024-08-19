Bulgarian Vegetable Prices Surge 15% Amid Extreme Heat

Violent Incident in Halkidiki: Four Remain in Custody, Bar Owner Released
The Bulgarian owner of a bar in Halkidiki, along with three others who were investigated in connection with a violent incident involving Bulgarians, has been released
The price of Bulgarian vegetables has risen by nearly 15% compared to the same time last year. Currently, domestically produced cucumbers are the most expensive, with prices reaching 4 leva per kilogram.
Rosen Petrakiev, a veteran vegetable grower from the town of Martin, explained that the extreme heat has negatively impacted both the quantity and quality of produce, leading to reduced supply. With high demand, this has naturally driven prices up. Petrakiev emphasized that these rising costs are directly linked to the harsh weather conditions, which have decreased crop yields.
To combat the adverse climate, farmers must invest more in protecting their plants, which has significantly increased their operational expenses this year, according to Petrakiev.
When asked about the effects of drought and water prices on production, Petrakiev clarified that in vegetable farming, irrigation typically comes from boreholes or rivers, rather than from drinking water supplies. As a result, farmers in Northern Bulgaria are not directly affected by the cost of water.
Meanwhile, Kuncho Kunchev, manager of a municipal market in Ruse, noted that imported produce on the market is minimal, mostly consisting of crops that are not grown locally. He also pointed out that Bulgarians are increasingly prioritizing good quality food, paying more attention to what they consume.
In the first half of 2024, Bulgaria processed 500,000 tons of milk
In Pomorie, a protest by local wine producers saw a motorcade of tractors, harvesters, and cargo trucks take to the streets in response to new requirements set by the Ministry of Finance
Beer production in Bulgaria increased by 4% year-on-year by the end of June, with 45% of annual sales traditionally occurring during the four warmest months of the year, according to the Union of Brewers ahead of their professional holiday, celebrated on
In the first half of 2024, Bulgaria saw the highest increase in new car registrations among all EU member states, year-on-year, according to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) published on Thursday.
Producers in Bulgaria are raising concerns about the anticipated rise in wine grape prices and a decrease in yield
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023