Bulgarian Vegetable Prices Surge 15% Amid Extreme Heat

The price of Bulgarian vegetables has risen by nearly 15% compared to the same time last year. Currently, domestically produced cucumbers are the most expensive, with prices reaching 4 leva per kilogram.

Rosen Petrakiev, a veteran vegetable grower from the town of Martin, explained that the extreme heat has negatively impacted both the quantity and quality of produce, leading to reduced supply. With high demand, this has naturally driven prices up. Petrakiev emphasized that these rising costs are directly linked to the harsh weather conditions, which have decreased crop yields.

To combat the adverse climate, farmers must invest more in protecting their plants, which has significantly increased their operational expenses this year, according to Petrakiev.

When asked about the effects of drought and water prices on production, Petrakiev clarified that in vegetable farming, irrigation typically comes from boreholes or rivers, rather than from drinking water supplies. As a result, farmers in Northern Bulgaria are not directly affected by the cost of water.

Meanwhile, Kuncho Kunchev, manager of a municipal market in Ruse, noted that imported produce on the market is minimal, mostly consisting of crops that are not grown locally. He also pointed out that Bulgarians are increasingly prioritizing good quality food, paying more attention to what they consume.

