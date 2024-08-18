Bentley, Lamborghini, Ferrari: Luxury Car Ownership on the Rise in Bulgaria

Business | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 08:25
Bulgaria: Bentley, Lamborghini, Ferrari: Luxury Car Ownership on the Rise in Bulgaria @Pixabay

Sales of luxury cars in Bulgaria have surged significantly over the past year, according to new data from the Ministry of the Interior. The Bulgarian market has seen a notable increase in the number of high-end vehicles, with approximately 880 people now driving cars from brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Lotus, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, and Ferrari, as per an analysis by Bulgaria ON AIR.

Over the past year, the number of these luxury cars in Bulgaria has risen by 25%. Notably, the share of vehicles from this segment that are less than five years old has grown by 40%. In comparison, the total number of passenger cars in the country increased by 3.9% during the same period.

The number of cars registered in Bulgaria from these eight luxury brands grew by 176 vehicles in just one year, bringing the total to 879. Specifically, the number of luxury cars under five years old increased by 88 units, reaching a total of 308 vehicles.

Among the brands, Bentley recorded the highest sales in the past 12 months, followed closely by Lamborghini and Ferrari. The number of Bentley cars sold increased by 60, bringing the total to 338 as of July 1.

Aston Martin registrations on the Bulgarian market grew by 15 units, while McLaren saw an increase of 6 units. Despite this growth, these brands remain rare in Bulgaria, with only 51 Aston Martins and 33 McLarens registered in the country. The starting price for an Aston Martin DB11 is around 415,000 dollars, while the McLaren Artura starts at 233,000 dollars.

Additionally, there are now 18 Lotus cars in the country, a yearly increase of 7. Bulgaria also has one Bugatti, aged between 15 and 20 years, according to the Ministry of the Interior’s data.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: luxury, cars, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive

In a world teetering on the brink of potential catastrophe, an old Bulgarian saying has taken on new life: "If the apocalypse is near, come to Bulgaria - where we're happily living a century behind!

Novinite Insider » Opinions | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 14:05

BDZ Alternative: Pimk Rail Express Expands Ambitions with New Routes Across Bulgaria

Following its announcement in late May regarding its interest in operating the Sofia to Burgas route with stops in Plovdiv and Stara Zagora, Pimk Rail Express is now seeking approval to extend its services to additional railway routes across Bulgari

Society | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 13:26

Bulgaria's Housing Loans to Stay Low in the Coming Months

Housing loans in Bulgaria are expected to remain inexpensive in the coming months, according to a recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance

Business » Properties | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 08:18

Bulgaria's Informal Employment Rate Stands Out as One of the Lowest in Europe

Informal employment, which refers to work without formal contracts or social benefits, is a widespread issue globally

Business | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 12:19

Bulgaria's Inflation Drops to 2.4% in July, Closing In on Eurozone Criteria

In July, inflation in Bulgaria slightly decreased to 2.4% on an annual basis, according to recent statistics

Business » Finance | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:07

Rising Costs: Bulgarian Agricultural Land Prices Increase by 27.9%

The price of agricultural land in Bulgaria continues to rise

Business » Properties | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Tops Europe for Lowest Mortgage Rates

Bulgaria has emerged as a standout in Europe for having the lowest mortgage rates

Business » Properties | August 19, 2024, Monday // 10:10

Strong Foreign Investment Fuels Bulgarian Real Estate Market in 2024

In the first half of this year, approximately 92.6 million euros were invested in business properties in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 09:11

Bulgarian Vegetable Prices Surge 15% Amid Extreme Heat

The price of Bulgarian vegetables has risen by nearly 15% compared to the same time last year

Business » Industry | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 08:42

Bulgaria's Housing Loans to Stay Low in the Coming Months

Housing loans in Bulgaria are expected to remain inexpensive in the coming months, according to a recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance

Business » Properties | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 08:18

Bulgaria's Informal Employment Rate Stands Out as One of the Lowest in Europe

Informal employment, which refers to work without formal contracts or social benefits, is a widespread issue globally

Business | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 12:19

Dangerous Sea Currents Plague South Black Sea Coast Amid Peak Season

The South Black Sea coast is currently facing a severe issue with dangerous sea conditions

Business » Tourism | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 11:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria