Bentley, Lamborghini, Ferrari: Luxury Car Ownership on the Rise in Bulgaria

Sales of luxury cars in Bulgaria have surged significantly over the past year, according to new data from the Ministry of the Interior. The Bulgarian market has seen a notable increase in the number of high-end vehicles, with approximately 880 people now driving cars from brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Lotus, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, and Ferrari, as per an analysis by Bulgaria ON AIR.

Over the past year, the number of these luxury cars in Bulgaria has risen by 25%. Notably, the share of vehicles from this segment that are less than five years old has grown by 40%. In comparison, the total number of passenger cars in the country increased by 3.9% during the same period.

The number of cars registered in Bulgaria from these eight luxury brands grew by 176 vehicles in just one year, bringing the total to 879. Specifically, the number of luxury cars under five years old increased by 88 units, reaching a total of 308 vehicles.

Among the brands, Bentley recorded the highest sales in the past 12 months, followed closely by Lamborghini and Ferrari. The number of Bentley cars sold increased by 60, bringing the total to 338 as of July 1.

Aston Martin registrations on the Bulgarian market grew by 15 units, while McLaren saw an increase of 6 units. Despite this growth, these brands remain rare in Bulgaria, with only 51 Aston Martins and 33 McLarens registered in the country. The starting price for an Aston Martin DB11 is around 415,000 dollars, while the McLaren Artura starts at 233,000 dollars.

Additionally, there are now 18 Lotus cars in the country, a yearly increase of 7. Bulgaria also has one Bugatti, aged between 15 and 20 years, according to the Ministry of the Interior’s data.