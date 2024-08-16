New German Passenger Cars to Boost Sofia-Varna Train Service Starting August 19

Society | August 16, 2024, Friday // 17:17
Bulgaria: New German Passenger Cars to Boost Sofia-Varna Train Service Starting August 19

Starting Monday, August 19, four of the newly delivered German passenger cars will be introduced on the high-speed train service between Sofia and Varna. The train will depart from Sofia's Central Station at 10:00 AM, and an additional four cars will be added to the high-speed train leaving Varna at 9:25 AM. These two trains, equipped with air-conditioned carriages, will run daily on the route from Sofia to Plovdiv to Varna and from Varna to Plovdiv to Sofia, according to the railway carrier.

The Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is continuing the gradual deployment of its new rolling stock from Deutsche Bahn. Once the technical inspections and certification processes are completed, these new wagons will be incorporated into the passenger train services across the country.

Passengers can purchase tickets for these services at station ticket offices, specialized railway counters, and through the online ticketing system available at https://bileti.bdz.bg/. Additionally, travelers who buy return tickets are eligible for a 20% discount on the regular fare.

Tags: German, passanger cars, Varna

