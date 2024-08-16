"The Wolf" Surrenders: Rumen Gaitanski Faces Investigation Over 150 Million Leva Loan Scandal

Crime | August 16, 2024, Friday // 17:02
Bulgaria: "The Wolf" Surrenders: Rumen Gaitanski Faces Investigation Over 150 Million Leva Loan Scandal

Rumen Gaitanski, known as "The Wolf," voluntarily surrendered this afternoon and has been detained for 72 hours, according to BNR. He faces investigation for alleged misappropriation of an unsecured loan amounting to 150 million leva, alongside former Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) executive director Stoyan Mavrodiev and lawyer Ivan Georgiev.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office plans to request that Gaitanski be kept in custody beyond the initial 72 hours. A hearing to decide on his continued detention is scheduled for Monday at the Sofia City Court. The court will evaluate the risk of Gaitanski fleeing the investigation and assess whether there is sufficient evidence to support the prosecution's claim that he, in collusion with Mavrodiev, embezzled nearly BGN 150 million from a loan provided by BDB.

Investigators allege that part of the misappropriated funds were used to purchase luxury vehicles, and 30 million leva of the loan was transferred to a company connected to Gaitanski. This transfer was reportedly used to settle debts owed by TPP-Varna to "Commercial Bank," with TPP-Varna maintaining ties with the honorary chairman of Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Ahmed Dogan.

Earlier today, lawyer Ivan Georgiev was released on bail of 50,000 leva after spending 24 hours in custody. There is currently no update on the progress of the search for Stoyan Mavrodiev.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: the wolf, Gaitanski, Mavrodiev

Related Articles:

Three Charged in Bulgarian Development Bank Embezzlement Case Linked to "The Wolf"

In the case surrounding a nearly 150 million leva loan from the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) to a company linked to Rumen Gaitanski - "The Wolf", three individuals have now been charged

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 15:20

Bulgaria: GERB's Borissov Foresees Eighth Election Despite Seventh Still Pending

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, suggested that Bulgaria might soon face an eighth election

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:26

Bulgaria's Anti-Corruption Operation Targets High-Profile Businessman and Seizes Luxury Assets (PHOTOS)

Yesterday, authorities from the Anti-Corruption Commission, along with prosecutors and police, conducted operations at properties and offices linked to businessman Rumen Gaitanski, known as "The Wolf"

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:27

Bulgaria: Corruption Allegations Target Business Mogul 'The Wolf' in Expansive State Inquiry

Bulgarian police, prosecutors, and Anti-Corruption Commission officials have entered properties linked to businessman Rumen Gaitanski, also known as "The Wolf" (Valka)

Politics | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 13:24

Bulgaria: Rumen Gaitanski's Assets Targeted in Investigation Over Controversial Bank Loan

Rumen Gaitanski, known as "the Wolf" (Valka), is currently under investigation, with his property being searched

Crime | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 09:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria: Rumen Gaitanski's Assets Targeted in Investigation Over Controversial Bank Loan

Rumen Gaitanski, known as "the Wolf" (Valka), is currently under investigation, with his property being searched

Crime | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 09:20

Burgas Port Drug Bust: Largest Heroin Seizure in Regional History

Bulgarian Customs officials discovered nearly half a ton of heroin at the Port of Burgas

Crime | August 12, 2024, Monday // 15:15

Bulgaria's "Crypto Queen" Ruja Ignatova Charged in Absentia, Still on the Run

Ruja Ignatova, the notorious Bulgarian figure known as the "Crypto Queen," has been formally charged in absentia with leading an organized criminal group

Crime | August 12, 2024, Monday // 12:15

Bulgarian Crypto Queen's Fortune Blocked: London Court Acts Against Ruja Ignatova

The London High Court has imposed a global freeze on the assets of Ruja Ignatova, the so-called Bulgarian "Crypto Queen," following a request from over 400 victims of her OneCoin scheme.

Crime | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 07:40

Pernik Man Arrested for Brutal Assault on Woman in Front of Newborn

A 45-year-old man from Pernik has been arrested for inflicting bodily harm in a case of domestic violence

Crime | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 14:04

Sofia Store Caught Selling Cannabis-Flavored Chewing Gum and Energy Drinks

A Sofia grocery store on "Vitosha" Blvd. was found selling chewing gum and energy drinks flavored with hemp and cannabis

Crime | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 13:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria