"The Wolf" Surrenders: Rumen Gaitanski Faces Investigation Over 150 Million Leva Loan Scandal

Rumen Gaitanski, known as "The Wolf," voluntarily surrendered this afternoon and has been detained for 72 hours, according to BNR. He faces investigation for alleged misappropriation of an unsecured loan amounting to 150 million leva, alongside former Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) executive director Stoyan Mavrodiev and lawyer Ivan Georgiev.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office plans to request that Gaitanski be kept in custody beyond the initial 72 hours. A hearing to decide on his continued detention is scheduled for Monday at the Sofia City Court. The court will evaluate the risk of Gaitanski fleeing the investigation and assess whether there is sufficient evidence to support the prosecution's claim that he, in collusion with Mavrodiev, embezzled nearly BGN 150 million from a loan provided by BDB.

Investigators allege that part of the misappropriated funds were used to purchase luxury vehicles, and 30 million leva of the loan was transferred to a company connected to Gaitanski. This transfer was reportedly used to settle debts owed by TPP-Varna to "Commercial Bank," with TPP-Varna maintaining ties with the honorary chairman of Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Ahmed Dogan.

Earlier today, lawyer Ivan Georgiev was released on bail of 50,000 leva after spending 24 hours in custody. There is currently no update on the progress of the search for Stoyan Mavrodiev.