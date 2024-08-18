Dangerous Sea Currents Plague South Black Sea Coast Amid Peak Season

Business » TOURISM | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 11:12
Bulgaria: Dangerous Sea Currents Plague South Black Sea Coast Amid Peak Season @Wikimedia Commons

The South Black Sea coast is currently facing a severe issue with dangerous sea conditions. As the peak of the summer season continues, Bulgarian lifeguards are reporting an increased number of accidents, with August being particularly perilous for swimmers. The primary cause of these incidents is the phenomenon known as "rip current" or "suction," which is characterized by hazardous underwater currents.

This type of current has been a recurring issue throughout the year, but it becomes especially treacherous in August. Rip current typically emerges after short storms; although the sea may appear calm after the wind dies down, powerful residual waves can create dangerous suction-like effects beneath the surface. This can pull swimmers down and make swimming conditions extremely risky.

During late July and early August, these undertows intensify and become more dangerous as the season progresses. Lifeguards urge beachgoers to heed red flags indicating that swimming is prohibited. Despite these warnings, many vacationers ignore the flags and enter the water, often leading to emergency rescues.

According to Dobrin Dobrev, a lifeguard from the southern beach in Varna, swimmers should be particularly cautious. "When we start to get out of the water, it pulls us back in," he explained. Lifeguards are instructed to place red flags and clearly mark dangerous areas, but compliance is often lacking. This summer has seen numerous incidents, with more than half attributed to the dangerous currents. The situation is exacerbated by underwater pits that can form even in shallow waters, creating a perilous environment that can be disorienting even for experienced swimmers.

An effective way to gauge the presence of dangerous currents is by observing seagulls. If they are flying high above the waves, it indicates strong rip current. Conversely, if they circle low to the water, the danger has subsided.

Lifeguards advise that if someone finds themselves caught in a rip current, they should avoid panicking or swimming directly toward the shore. Instead, they should swim diagonally and slowly to avoid worsening the situation. Maintaining composure and making gradual progress is crucial.

The Southern Black Sea coast features ten beaches identified as particularly hazardous due to persistent undercurrents and strong waves. These include the northern beach in Obzor, Irakli, and Sunny Beach, as well as areas near Pomorie, Harmanites in Sozopol, Lozenets, Ahtopol, Nestinarka in Tsarevo, Sinemorets, and Lipite. These locations are known for their challenging conditions, which are influenced by geographical and climatic factors such as wind speed, storms, and wave height. Lifeguards emphasize the importance of staying alert and following safety guidelines to avoid accidents in these treacherous waters.

