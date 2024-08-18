Bulgaria's Defense Minister Announces Priority for Air and Rail Transport of Military Aid to Ukraine

During a parliamentary session on Friday, caretaker Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov emphasized that Bulgaria is prioritizing air and rail transport for the military aid being sent to Ukraine. He assured that all necessary measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of citizens during the transportation process.

Zapryanov highlighted that the Ministry is facilitating the transfer of military-technical assistance to Ukraine, including hazardous materials that are exclusively transported by air and rail. His remarks came in response to a query from "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) MP Zlatan Zlatanov, who inquired about the transportation of dangerous goods, such as weapons and explosives, through the northeastern city of Ruse and the Danube Bridge, and how the safety of nearby residents is maintained.

The Defense Minister also mentioned that NATO troops and equipment frequently pass through Bulgaria for various exercises. He noted that the management of military equipment and hazardous goods affects not only aid to Ukraine but also the broader import and export activities of the Bulgarian defense industry.

Zlatanov, however, criticized the Minister’s response, labeling it as "unsatisfactory and incomplete."