Bulgaria's Defense Minister Announces Priority for Air and Rail Transport of Military Aid to Ukraine

Politics » DEFENSE | August 16, 2024, Friday // 16:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Defense Minister Announces Priority for Air and Rail Transport of Military Aid to Ukraine

During a parliamentary session on Friday, caretaker Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov emphasized that Bulgaria is prioritizing air and rail transport for the military aid being sent to Ukraine. He assured that all necessary measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of citizens during the transportation process.

Zapryanov highlighted that the Ministry is facilitating the transfer of military-technical assistance to Ukraine, including hazardous materials that are exclusively transported by air and rail. His remarks came in response to a query from "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) MP Zlatan Zlatanov, who inquired about the transportation of dangerous goods, such as weapons and explosives, through the northeastern city of Ruse and the Danube Bridge, and how the safety of nearby residents is maintained.

The Defense Minister also mentioned that NATO troops and equipment frequently pass through Bulgaria for various exercises. He noted that the management of military equipment and hazardous goods affects not only aid to Ukraine but also the broader import and export activities of the Bulgarian defense industry.

Zlatanov, however, criticized the Minister’s response, labeling it as "unsatisfactory and incomplete."

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Bulgaria, Zapryanov

Related Articles:

BDZ Alternative: Pimk Rail Express Expands Ambitions with New Routes Across Bulgaria

Following its announcement in late May regarding its interest in operating the Sofia to Burgas route with stops in Plovdiv and Stara Zagora, Pimk Rail Express is now seeking approval to extend its services to additional railway routes across Bulgari

Society | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bentley, Lamborghini, Ferrari: Luxury Car Ownership on the Rise in Bulgaria

Sales of luxury cars in Bulgaria have surged significantly over the past year, according to new data from the Ministry of the Interior

Business | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Housing Loans to Stay Low in the Coming Months

Housing loans in Bulgaria are expected to remain inexpensive in the coming months, according to a recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance

Business » Properties | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Informal Employment Rate Stands Out as One of the Lowest in Europe

Informal employment, which refers to work without formal contracts or social benefits, is a widespread issue globally

Business | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Inflation Drops to 2.4% in July, Closing In on Eurozone Criteria

In July, inflation in Bulgaria slightly decreased to 2.4% on an annual basis, according to recent statistics

Business » Finance | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 10:07

Rising Costs: Bulgarian Agricultural Land Prices Increase by 27.9%

The price of agricultural land in Bulgaria continues to rise

Business » Properties | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Expands Military Capabilities with Stryker Ammunition and German IRIS-T SLM System

Bulgaria has approved significant defense acquisitions, including ammunition for Stryker combat vehicles and a German air defense system, following a parliamentary vote

Politics » Defense | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:08

Bulgaria Ratifies Defense Deals with Romania and Turkey

Bulgarian lawmakers have ratified two key memorandums of understanding with Romania and Turkey, focusing on regional military cooperation

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 19:49

Bulgarian Military to Train Ukrainian Forces as Part of NATO Effort

Bulgarian military personnel will take part in training Ukrainian military forces within NATO member countries,

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 08:16

Bulgaria Moves Forward with Acquisition of German IRIS-T Air Defense Systems

The Defense Committee has endorsed the government's proposal for Bulgaria to acquire German IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems

Politics » Defense | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 17:11

Bulgaria Seeks to Acquire IRIS-T Missile Systems from Germany

The Cabinet of Ministers has presented a project to the Parliament for investment spending aimed at acquiring IRIS anti-aircraft missile systems

Politics » Defense | August 3, 2024, Saturday // 20:00

Approval Secured for Stryker Combat Vehicle Ammo Purchase in Bulgaria

The Budget Committee in Bulgaria's National Assembly has given the green light for the acquisition of ammunition intended for Stryker combat vehicles

Politics » Defense | August 2, 2024, Friday // 12:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria